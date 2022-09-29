Last updated on .From the section Counties

Andrew Salter began and ended the Championship season with five-wicket hauls

LV= County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day two) Glamorgan 533-9 dec: C Cooke 141, Gill 119, Lloyd 56, Patel 51*; Hunt 3-84, Currie 3-109 Sussex 258: Haines 108 & 554-8 dec: Orr 198, Haines 177, Ibrahim 100*; Salter 5-138 Sussex (5 pts) drew with Glamorgan (8pts) Match scorecard

Sussex held out for a draw despite marathon efforts from Glamorgan spinners Andrew Salter (5-138) and Ajaz Patel on the final day.

Captain Tom Haines (177) and Dan Ibrahim (100 not out) did most to keep the visitors at bay after Ali Orr fell early for 198.

They reached 554 for eight when the draw was agreed.

Sussex finish seventh in the table and Glamorgan third, as Middlesex claimed a 16-point draw at Worcester.

The lunchtime abandonment at New Road officially confirmed the end of Glamorgan's promotion hopes.

Glamorgan seamer Michael Hogan led the team out on his final appearance, finishing as their leading Championship wicket-taker with 45.

Orr began brightly lofting his 10th six off Salter before being run out at the non-striker's end when Patel deflected a Haines straight drive, their opening stand of 328 the fourth highest in Sussex history.

The two spinners then combined to dismiss Tom Alsop and Tom Clark for three apiece, Salter taking a smart gully catch to get rid of Alsop before Patel claimed a well-judged running catch at mid-off as Clark tried to hit out.

When Fynn Hudson-Prentice edged Salter to Chris Cooke for 10, Sussex were in trouble at 358-4 with a lead of 83, but Haines opened up to revive the scoring and Dan Ibrahim dug in.

Haines was finally dislodged after the best part of 10 hours at the crease in the match, clipping Patel to sub fielder Andy Gorvin who then took a superb diving effort to remove Charlie Tear for 18.

Salter followed that wicket up with a brilliant diving return catch to get rid of Faheem Ashraf, but as Ibrahim grafted his way to a half-century and the lead passed 200, the game was destined to finish in a draw by the tea interval.

Salter completed a heroic five-wicket haul in 37 overs on the bounce, before the occasional bowlers took over, and Ibrahim reached a maiden first-class century to seal Sussex's fight-back.

Sussex coach James Kirtley told BBC Sussex Sport:

"It's about learning how to fimd a way to see out these days, often in the past we've come undone so the way Ali and Tom (Haines) set the tone last night was phenomenal.

"It was just the required boost the club and the team needed, all the supporters really got behind Tom and Ali, and it's a reassurance there is the quality.

"We had a bit of a wobble and a few dismissals we were disappointed about, but for Dan Inbrah

Glamorgan all-rounder Andrew Salter told BBC Sport Wales:

"It's nice to be playing and doing a job whatever that might be, I'll always put my hand up and give it a full crack.

"It's always a good challenge when the pitch isn't giving you loads and you've got to work hard for the wickets, so it's enjoyable when they do come.

"This week was exciting in general and it was good to have that (promotion) opportunity but a shame the result didn't go our way.

"We can look back at a lot of unbelievable moments throughout the season and achievements for some of the guys, it's been great to be a part of it. There've been some amazing wins and personal performances, so as individuals and as a team we'll look back at those special moments."