England in Pakistan: Hosts edge low-scoring match to take 3-2 lead in Twenty20 series

By Tom MallowsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Pakistan celebrating a wicket
Pakistan have taken the lead in the seven-match series for the first time
Fifth Twenty20 international, Lahore
Pakistan 145 (19 overs): Rizwan 63 (46); Wood 3-20
England 139-7 (20 overs): Moeen 51* (37); Rauf 2-41
Pakistan won by six runs; lead series 3-2
Pakistan took a 3-2 lead in their Twenty20 series against England with a six-run victory in a low-scoring match in Lahore.

Chasing just 146 for the win, England never recovered from a poor start in the powerplay that saw them reduced to 31-3 inside five overs.

A defiant knock from captain Moeen Ali, who ended unbeaten on 51, left England needing 15 runs off the last over, but some superb death bowling from debutant Aamir Jamal saw them fall just short on 139-7.

Earlier, England fast bowler Mark Wood took 3-20 as Pakistan were bowled out for 145 after 19 overs, Mohammad Rizwan the only batter to offer resistance with 63 from 46 deliveries.

The penultimate game of the seven-match series takes place on Friday, again in Lahore.

England's batting lets them down again

After failing to chase down 167 in Sunday's fourth T20, a poor start with the bat cost England again in a match they looked in control of at the halfway stage.

Alex Hales sliced Mohammad Nawaz straight to backward point from the fifth ball of the innings, fellow opener Phil Salt heaved Haris Rauf to deep square leg two overs later and Ben Duckett was also caught on the boundary off Mohammad Wasim.

Pakistan's spinners - Nawaz, Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed - were superb in restricting England's scoring in the middle overs and ensuring they never got a grip of the run rate.

There was no boundary off the bat for 28 deliveries at one stage and, when Jamal removed Sam Curran with just his second ball in international cricket, England were 85-6.

Moeen's gritty knock, featuring two fours and four sixes, gave England hope, but he was left with too much to do.

The major plus point on an otherwise poor evening was the performance of Wood, who has taken 6-44 across his two matches as he continues his return from six months out with an elbow injury.

There was also a first international appearance since March for Warwickshire all-rounder Woakes, as England's injury problems continue to ease ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Mark Wood's bowling: 8% full, 25% good length and 67% short. 4 overs, 0 maidens, went for 20 runs, took 3 wickets with an economy of 5.00.

Rizwan & bowlers see Pakistan to victory

Like England, Pakistan's innings was littered with poor shots and muddled decision-making, with only three players reaching double figures.

They made a slow start too, going 23 balls without a boundary in the powerplay and limping to 63-3 at the halfway stage.

Yet Rizwan again stood out as he has done all series, reaching a half-century for the fourth time in five matches, though he was dropped on nine by Alex Hales.

And even he was ultimately guilty of a misjudged shot when he hit a leg-side full toss from Curran straight to Adil Rashid on the fine leg boundary.

The heavy dew in Lahore made bowling second difficult, but Babar Azam's side were able to defend a low total thanks to an all-round performance that saw all six bowlers pick up a wicket.

Iftikhar was the pick of the spinners, taking 1-16 from his four overs. Debutant Jamal only bowled two overs, but he took a wicket in one and showed great composure in the other to end on 1-13 and ensure England did not snatch victory.

The run map shows Mohammad Rizwan scored 63 with 3 sixes, 2 fours, 4 twos, and 29 singles for Pakistan

'We are a better team than that' - reaction

England captain Moeen Ali: "A very, very, good game. We're obviously disappointed we didn't chase the runs. We feel we are a better team than that. We got stranded with their spinners and couldn't get going.

"Mark Wood was amazing. On a slow wicket he bowled fast. He is massive for our team. He gets the big wickets. Someone with bit of pace can make batters do silly things."

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan: "I am proud of my team for a complete team effort. We're honoured to welcome Aamir Jamal to international cricket.

"It is always tough to play against quality teams like England but we always believe in our ability. This win is for all the fans."

Comments

Join the conversation

130 comments

  • Comment posted by HansBeimler, today at 19:35

    Wood wunderbar !

    Hard cheese Moeen - played and captained well .

    Other batters let England down .

    Pakistan bowled very well.

  • Comment posted by VoiceofEarth, today at 19:46

    Excellent match and series. Well done to Pakistan for being fabulous hosts especially after many years of no cricket in the cricket mad country. This is shaping up to the perfect series to prepare for WC. Also, what a player Moeen is. I have always felt he never received the credit he deserves.

  • Comment posted by Desi786, today at 19:33

    Another competitive and exceptional match.
    And England managed to lose somehow.. again.
    This series is getting better with each match.

    • Reply posted by Harry, today at 19:49

      Harry replied:
      Would be better if we stopped contriving defeats!

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 19:34

    This side keeps finding new and daft ways to lose.

    Credit to the bowlers and Moeen but the Test side’s top order issues seem contagious. Hales and Salt are making a strong case for their non selection.

    Also hard to fathom why Woakes, with no cricket behind him and no power hitter was sent out ahead of Willey

  • Comment posted by Heidi, today at 19:35

    The audio live coverage was ridiculous...final exciting over - and the commentators are talking about the previous matches and some of the players....please tell us what is happening on field,live....who's bowling,who's facing, field placements, talking through the bowlers run up and exactly what is going on!!!

  • Comment posted by Reality Check, today at 19:34

    Another poorly executed run chase. That’s two gettable totals in the last two games.

  • Comment posted by judgement day, today at 19:33

    Brilliant game , great finish ... cricket at its best .

    • Reply posted by Dougal, today at 19:50

      Dougal replied:
      Blimey, If love to know what you think is a poor match!

  • Comment posted by Half Hearted Waffle , today at 19:41

    Cracking series..... Roll on to the next.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 19:40

    Batting not good enough, that target was easily gettable with some sensible cricket

    • Reply posted by Bazza, today at 19:47

      Bazza replied:
      You obviously didn't watch the game

  • Comment posted by Rae, today at 19:50

    On this evidence England are no threat at all for the world T20 tournament. Matthew Mott is out of his depth and a poor choice as coach.

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 19:54

      Tony replied:
      He was probable cheap. So fits the ecb criteria. Means they can splash the cash on other formats..... so long as uts the 💯

  • Comment posted by 2hh6s2mt, today at 19:49

    Great series. Great fans. More of this kind of thing.

    • Reply posted by Dougal, today at 19:51

      Dougal replied:
      It's all set up! Surely that's obvious. Rubbish.

  • Comment posted by KeithG, today at 20:06

    Great to watch but left feeling we snatched defeat from the jaws of victory again

  • Comment posted by UrbanFox, today at 20:01

    Serious concerns ahead of World Cup!

    We’ve brought back Hales, so I’m guessing he starts, interesting question is where’s Stokes batting?

    Also, Moeen in floating role could be difference, even though he is supposed to be the finisher, along with Livingstone

    How does below team look?

    Buttler
    Hales
    Malan
    Stokes
    Brook
    Moeen
    Livingstone
    Jordan
    Rashid
    Wood
    Topley

    Must get 4 overs from Mo/Stoke/Liv

    • Reply posted by Quiverbow, today at 20:05

      Quiverbow replied:
      Replace Hales, Malan, Livingstone and Jordan with anyone else and you might have a case.

  • Comment posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 19:32

    Again England fail to adapt their game to the pitch.Brainless batting in the power play.Surely 30-0 wicket would have done the job,
    I though our bowling was the problem.Now the batting is
    We can forget the World Cup

  • Comment posted by henchman, today at 20:10

    Entertainment at its finest, love the reactions from the crowds brings joy just to see them loving the game, The serious stuff is yet to come lets just all enjoy the games against Pakistan

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 20:04

    We’ll be fine when we pick our best team. Bairstow is a massive loss though.

  • Comment posted by John, today at 19:42

    The T20 and one-day side has gone backwards since Matthew Mott's appointment. The stats and performances don't lie. Should have made McCullum overall head coach in all 3 formats or given the limited overs job to Collingwood in my opinion.

  • Comment posted by smccneil1973, today at 19:39

    Hales fails again. Please finish his English career. What do hales and salt do for England always 2 down early.

    • Reply posted by Weasels Ripped My Flesh, today at 19:43

      Weasels Ripped My Flesh replied:
      I never thought Hales was going to be the prodigal son. He'll have his moments but basically a poor man's Buttler.

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 19:51

    Why don’t we just put an actual cart horse in the field instead of Alex Hales.

  • Comment posted by Shaid, today at 20:17

    England are a very good team and will do well in the WC when Butler, etc are back. Although Johnny Bairstow will be missed, particularly in the outfield as he saves like 20 runs per match. As for Pakistan, we are best when the odds are against us, no Hundred, IPL, home series, etc … yet still capable of competing with the best and having batters and bowlers in the top 10. Pakistan Zindabaad!!!!!!!

