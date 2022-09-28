Last updated on .From the section Counties

Nottinghamshire paceman Dane Paterson has taken 73 wickets this season

LV= County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge (day three) Nottinghamshire 662-5 dec: Montgomery 178, James 164*, Mullaney 136, Hameed 115 & 10-1 Durham 207-9: Maddinson 40, Potts 40; Paterson 3-53, Patterson-White 3-73 Nottinghamshire 7 pts, Durham 2 pts Match scorecard

Nottinghamshire have secured promotion back to the County Championship top flight for the first time since 2019.

The six-times county champions began their final home game of the season with Durham still needing seven points to seal promotion.

They claimed four batting points on Tuesday, after scoring 662-5 declared.

Notts finished the job when Matthew Potts hit Dane Paterson to Ben Slater at midwicket for a third bowling point as Durham made 207-9.

With Durham a man down after batter David Bedingham dislocated his shoulder on Tuesday, that ninth wicket brought their first innings to an end.

Peter Moores' side, beaten by an innings at Worcester last week, will go on to also secure silverware for winning the Division Two title if they avoid defeat in this game.

But they sprang a major surprise by not enforcing the follow-on, although 455 runs ahead, knowing that a draw will be enough, even if nearest rivals Middlesex go on to claim a 24-point win over Worcestershire at New Road.

Notts were relegated in 2019, prior to the Covid pandemic. They then played in the Bob Willis Trophy in the truncated 2020 season, before the three-group/split season system deployed in 2021.

When the 2022 season returned in more established form, Notts' relegation still stood. But they have enjoyed a successful campaign in trying to get out of Division Two at the first attempt - and have so far won seven of their 13 games, losing just twice, to Glamorgan and Worcestershire.

This is Notts' fifth promotion since two-division cricket was first introduced in 2000, but they have only once gone up as champions - in 2004.

The exact structure of county cricket for 2023 is yet to finally be determined, although changes proposed in former ECB supremo Sir Andrew Strauss's High Performance Review, published last week, are targeted for implementation in time for the 2024 season.