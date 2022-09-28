Surrey were presented with the County Championship trophy after their defeat

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day three) Lancashire 512: Jennings 199, Balderson 97; Moriarty 5-163 Surrey 209 & 173: Burns 61; Hartley 5-52, Parkinson 3-57 Lancashire (24 pts) beat Surrey (3 pts) by an innings and 130 runs Match scorecard

Lancashire wrapped up an impressive victory over county champions Surrey inside three days as they signed off the season with a win by an innings and 130 runs.

Left arm slow bowler Tom Hartley did the damage with the ball, with the 23-year-old claiming 5-52 and match figures of 8-80 after nine sessions of cricket which were utterly dominated by the hosts, who dismissed the visitors for 173 in their second innings.

Resuming the first innings under bright autumnal sunshine, Will Williams and Tom Bailey began with the ball against Cameron Steel and Jordan Clark and it was Williams who made the breakthrough early when Clark played on to his stumps attempting to drive for five from 47 balls.

Matt Parkinson went on to take 3-57, with Jamie Overton somehow hitting straight to Dane Vilas at midwicket to depart for nine as the slow bowlers took charge.

Cameron Steel, who had shown a rare patience among the Surrey batters in compiling 47 off 163 balls, was next to go trapped in front by Hartley before Tom Lawes was bowled around his legs by the same bowler for 21.

A nice cameo from Kemar Roach rounded things off with the West Indian seamer hitting an entertaining 26, including a towering straight six off Parkinson, before he skied one to Williams.

With Surrey still trailing by 303 runs, Lancashire inevitably forced the follow on, and a three-day finish looked on the cards.

Credit then to Rory Burns and Ryan Patel who set about things in the second innings with a great deal more determination than they had shown earlier.

Burns took the game to Parkinson and Hartley, regularly dancing down the wicket and displaying the kind of composure and dominance which has seen the ex-England opener enjoy such a fruitful season.

The first-wicket pair had amassed 89 runs when Burns made his first mistake which proved lethal as he walked past a Hartley delivery and was bowled for 61.

Patel suffered from a similar lack of concentration four overs later when he swiped Parkinson to a diving George Balderson at mid on for 36 to leave Surrey 107-2 and Lancashire beginning to dream of a day off.

With Hashim Amla coming to the crease though, the hosts had a sizeable object to still remove, but Hartley did the trick with a sharply turning delivery that was given lbw despite pitching outside leg.

With Amla gone for 15 all fight seemed to disappear from a Surrey side left with little motivation for the role of blockers, and Steel certainly fumbled his lines when he hesitated mid-pitch and was run out by Vilas for five.

It was a nightmare spell for Surrey during which they lost six wickets for 24 runs in 15 overs, with Tom Curran skying his fourth ball to Steven Croft for a duck before Jamie Smith was caught at short leg off Parkinson for 23.

Overton was then bowled around his legs by Hartley for one with Lawes also opting unwisely to attempt the same shot to the same bowler minutes later to hand Hartley his first five for in first-class cricket.

With end of term vibes suddenly the order of the day, Bailey came back on to bowl some off spin and immediately accounted for his old team-mate as Clark was trapped in front for nine.

The last-wicket pair of Daniel Moriarty and Roach hung around until 15:45 BST by which time everyone was ready for a title presentation and umpire Martin Saggers duly obliged when he raised his figure to dismiss Roach lbw off Parkinson.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.