Ian Salisbury (second from right) played 15 Tests and four one-day internationals for England

Sussex say head coach Ian Salisbury is currently "not part of the business", having not taken charge of the first team since mid-August.

Salisbury, the first-class and 50-over coach, has been replaced by T20 boss James Kirtley.

It is understood the 52-year-old has been placed on gardening leave over the handling of off-spinner Jack Carson.

Sussex are set to finish second-bottom of Division Two in the County Championship.

Carson, 21, is highly rated and seen as an England prospect. Born in Northern Ireland, he qualified to play for England two years ago.

He has been on the sidelines for most of the season after undergoing knee surgery, but has also been the subject of a non-cricketing disagreement with Salisbury.

Since Salisbury has been removed from the first team, Carson has made his return and played three matches in the Championship.

Sussex would not discuss the nature of Salisbury's absence, other than to confirm he is not currently working at the club.

Salisbury and Kirtley, both former England internationals, were given the split responsibilities as head coaches at Hove at the end of 2020.

Kirtley took over from Salisbury during the One-Day Cup, in which Sussex finished top of Group A, only to lose to Lancashire in the semi-finals.