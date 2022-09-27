Last updated on .From the section Counties

Pieter Malan played three Tests for South Africa in 2020

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day two) Worcestershire 225: D'Oliveira 44, Tongue 39*; Roland-Jones 4-50, Higgins 3-52 Middlesex 146-2: Malan 68*, Holden 35*; Tongue 1-26 Middlesex (3 pts) trail Worcestershire (1 pt) by 79 runs with eight wickets remaining Match scorecard

Pieter Malan struck a timely unbeaten half century to help promotion-chasing Middlesex seize the initiative on a truncated second day of the County Championship encounter with Worcestershire at New Road.

Malan had contributed scores of 0, 8 and 2 during the wins earlier this month over Glamorgan and Leicestershire which had reignited Middlesex's push for a top-two spot.

But the South African batter demonstrated the form which had brought him one hundred and four fifties in the Royal London Cup.

He steered his side to 146-2 from 44 overs after they had bowled Worcestershire out for 225.

Malan brought up his half century in the grand manner with a six off Ed Barnard and by the close had moved onto 68 from 135 balls.

Middlesex still need a maximum of 16 points to ensure promotion after their rivals Glamorgan claimed maximum batting points against Sussex at Hove.

Worcestershire resumed on 167-8 and some clean hitting from Josh Tongue was largely responsible for them reaching 225 all out in 82.5 overs.

The pace bowler ended unbeaten on 39 after hitting a career best 45 not out in the previous game against Nottinghamshire.

Dillon Pennington helped him add 45 for the ninth wicket before he was lbw to Ryan Higgins.

Toby Roland-Jones wrapped up the innings with his fourth wicket when having Ben Gibbon caught behind.

He finished with 4-50 to take his wicket tally for the season to 67.

When Middlesex batted Pennington gave Worcestershire the perfect start when Sam Robson played on without a run on the board.

It should have become 10-2 after Mark Stoneman edged a delivery from Gibbon but the chance was put down by Jack Haynes at second slip.

Stoneman went onto complete 1,000 first class runs in a campaign for the sixth time when he reached 11.

Worcestershire struggled to bowl the right line and Stoneman and Pieter Malan brought up the 50 in only 10.4 overs.

But runs were harder to come by after lunch and Tongue, on his way back to full match fitness after 14 months out of action with a shoulder problem, made the second breakthrough.

Stoneman on 36 tried to get his hands out of the way of a delivery of extra bounce and gloved through to wicketkeeper Gareth Roderick.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.