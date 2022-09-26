Last updated on .From the section Counties

Chris Cooke’s 141 was his second century of the season to add to five 50s

LV= County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day two) Glamorgan 533-9 dec: C Cooke 141, Gill 119, Lloyd 56, Patel 51*; Hunt 3-84, Currie 3-109 Sussex 88-1 (14 overs): Orr 45 Sussex (3 pts) trail Glamorgan (5pts) by 445 runs with nine first-innings wickets standing Match scorecard

Glamorgan piled up a massive 533 for nine declared against Sussex as they delayed the declaration until after tea on day two.

Chris Cooke led the way with an aggressive 141 while India's Shubman Gill stroked an elegant 119.

But Sussex, needing 384 to avoid the follow-on, raced to 88 for one in reply.

Glamorgan need to overhaul a nine-point Middlesex advantage to grab a Championship promotion place.

They would not be pleased by Middlesex's strong progress with the bat at Worcester.

Sussex, struggling at seventh in the table, have confirmed that head coach Ian Salisbury is "not currently part of the business" after being placed on gardening leave over the handling of spinner Jack Carson.

Sussex were without all-rounder Fynn Hudson-Prentice and keeper Charlie Tear in the field because of illness, but kept themselves in the game with two wickets in the first hour as Billy Root was yorked by Sean Hunt for 21 and Gill holed out off Carson for 119.

Gill went on the charge after reaching three figures, hitting Carson for three fours in his first over, but took one risk too many as he lofted one to Hunt at long-on, having hit 16 fours and two sixes.

Cooke dominated the afternoon session, reaching his century off just 136 balls as Glamorgan piled on the runs, getting useful help from James Harris (34) in a stand of 77.

Glamorgan had 469 on the board at tea, but strangely batted on, although that allowed Ajaz Patel to smash an entertaining 51 off 37 balls including three huge sixes.

Cooke swung hard towards the closing stages, hitting 14 fours and two sixes in his assured knock off 165 balls before nicking Hunt behind.

It was only the fourth time in Glamorgan's history they had passed 500 in successive matches.

Ali Orr and Tom Haines set off at lightning speed with a blitz of boundaries as 63 came off eight expensive overs from James Harris and Michael Hogan.

But they eventually found their lines and Orr fell lbw to Hogan for 45 off 38 balls before bad light halted play with 13 overs remaining.