Surrey lifted the County Championship title at the end of their final game of the season at Lancashire - their only red-ball defeat of the campaign

The domestic cricket season is almost finished and while Surrey have been crowned champions, the time has come to reveal who made your County Championship team of 2022.

More than 17,000 teams have been selected by users of the BBC Sport website and app over the past week - and we can reveal which 11 players were most selected.

Eleven different counties are represented, but only one member of Surrey's title-winning side made the list, while four of the players have plied their trade in Division Two.

Here is the team of the season, as chosen by BBC Sport users.

Player statistics correct as of Wednesday, 28 September, before the final day of the season.

Ben Compton (Kent) - selected by 67% of users who voted

1,193 runs, average 54.22, four centuries

Ben Compton scored centuries in both innings of Kent's defeat by Lancashire in April

Kent's Ben Compton has been one of the standout openers in county cricket this summer and has played a big part in his side maintaining their Division One status for next season.

The South Africa-born 28-year-old, and grandson of England great Denis Compton, joined Kent on a two-year deal last October after impressing for the second XI.

And he translated that form into the first team, hitting centuries in each of his first three innings of the summer.

He was the first batter in Division One to pass 1,000 runs for the season, reaching the milestone in July, and was the most-selected player, appearing in almost 12,000 teams.

Keaton Jennings (Lancashire) - 40%

1,233 runs, average 72.52, five centuries

Lancashire opener Keaton Jennings is set to end the season as this summer's leading Championship run-scorer

Former England opener Keaton Jennings just pipped former England captain Alastair Cook and Derbyshire's Pakistan opener Shan Masood to make the team.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed a stellar season, including twice hitting career-best scores, first making 238 in the Roses match against Yorkshire at Headingley in May before compiling an even bigger 318 against Somerset in July.

He fell just one run short of a third double century in this week's final game of the season against Surrey, a score which took him to the top of the Division One run-scoring charts ahead of Compton.

Tom Abell (Somerset) - 45%

1,039 runs, average 51.95, five centuries

Tom Abell hit five centuries in his 13 Championship matches for Somerset this summer

Coming in at number three in the batting order, and probably leading the team on to the field too, is Somerset captain Tom Abell.

Somerset might not have challenged in the title race this season, but they did secure their Division One status with a game to spare.

And in a season when Somerset's batting has been brittle at times, the 28-year-old has been a shining light, hitting five centuries and four further 50s, with a highest score of 150 not out against Surrey.

Harry Brook (Yorkshire) - 62%

967 runs, average 107.44, three centuries

Harry Brook has been part of England's T20 squad for this month's series in Pakistan

The young Yorkshire batter has been in and around the England Test side all summer, finally making his debut in the nine-wicket victory in the series-winning final Test at The Oval.

But when he has appeared for Yorkshire, the 23-year-old has impressed, ending just 33 runs short of 1,000 for the Championship season, despite only playing in eight of their 14 matches.

A career-best 194 against Kent in April was the highlight of the former England Under-19 captain's summer. He was selected in almost 10,500 teams.

Cheteshwar Pujara (Sussex) - 49%

1,094 runs, average 109.40, five centuries

Like Harry Brook, Cheteshwar Pujara averaged more than 100 in the County Championship this summer

It has been a pretty disappointing County Championship campaign for Sussex, who are destined to finish second-from-bottom of Division Two regardless of how their final game against Glamorgan ends.

However, India batter Cheteshwar Pujara was a rock in their batting order and added some international pedigree to more than 8,400 teams selected by BBC Sport users.

The 34-year-old was only available for eight games, but was highly productive in his time at the crease, compiling almost 1,100 runs at an average of more than 109.

His 231 made against Middlesex at Lord's in July was the highest of his five centuries.

Ben Foakes (Surrey) - 44%

586 runs, average 73.25, one century, 45 dismissals

England and Surrey wicketkeeper Ben Foakes was picked in more than 7,500 teams

Ben Foakes has long been regarded as the best wicketkeeper in county cricket and was rewarded with his run in the England Test team this summer.

When he was available for Surrey, he did not let them down and was part of the side when they clinched the title by beating Yorkshire at The Oval earlier this month.

The 29-year-old hit one century - an unbeaten 132 against Warwickshire at Edgbaston in April - and three half-centuries in his 12 Championship innings this summer and just pipped Middlesex's John Simpson in the voting to claim the gloves for the county team of the season.

Ed Barnard (Worcestershire) - 35%

895 runs, average 59.66, three centuries, 31 wickets, average 39.70

Ed Barnard and Worcestershire team-mate Moeen Ali are both moving to Warwickshire for next season

The all-rounder in BBC Sport users' county team of the year is Worcestershire's Ed Barnard, who appeared in more than 5,900 selections and slots into the batting order at seven.

Barnard, 26, has been especially productive with the bat in the Pears' middle order, with a career-best 163 not out against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge in April the first of his three centuries of the summer.

His right-arm seam has also seen him contribute with the ball in his final season at New Road before making the move to Edgbaston to join Warwickshire for next year.

Simon Harmer (Essex) - 60%

380 runs, average 27.14, 53 wickets, average 22.09

Simon Harmer's best figures this season were 8-46 against Hampshire in June

It is no surprise that Essex's Simon Harmer is once again the pick as the team's spinner - and the only survivor of last summer's team of the season - after another impressive campaign at Chelmsford.

The 33-year-old may not have matched his impressive wicket hauls of 74 in 2017 and 86 in 2019, but his wicket in Northamptonshire's first innings in the final game of the season meant he will at least equal the 53 he claimed last season.

His call-up to the South Africa squad for this summer's Test series, including playing in the second match at Emirates Old Trafford, meant Harmer was restricted to playing in 11 of Essex's Championship games.

But that did not prevent him being selected in almost 10,300 teams.

Toby Roland-Jones (Middlesex) - 49%

354 runs, average 29.50, 67 wickets, average 18.80

Former England seamer Toby Roland-Jones has enjoyed his most prolific wicket-taking season for Middlesex

After missing much of the past two seasons because of a combination of the Covid pandemic and injury, seamer Toby Roland-Jones enjoyed a fine return to form in 2022.

Indeed, such has been the 34-year-old's grip over opposition batters that he has set a new personal best for wickets in a season, beating his haul of 64 in 2012.

Former England bowler Roland-Jones' return to action has been a key reason why Middlesex have been among the leading contenders to win promotion from Division Two all season.

Kyle Abbott (Hampshire) - 43%

58 wickets, average 19.98

Kyle Abbott is contracted to Hampshire for another two summers

Competing with Roland-Jones for the new ball is another experienced seamer in the form of Hampshire's Kyle Abbott.

The former South Africa paceman has been part of a fearsome seam attack at the Ageas Bowl, alongside Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas and experienced left-armer Keith Barker, that ensured Hampshire were very much in the title race until the penultimate week of the season when they were beaten at home by Kent after being skittled for 57.

The 35-year-old was a threat with the ball in hand all season, and took a hat-trick in Hampshire's victory over Gloucestershire in July.

Matthew Potts (Durham) - 65%

58 wickets, average 17.87

Matthew Potts has taken four wickets in Durham's final game of the season at Nottinghamshire

The most popular bowling pick in the BBC Sport users' team was also one of the breakout stars of the England Test team this summer.

Durham seamer Matthew Potts was selected in more than 11,000 teams, which was just reward for a superb season with both club and country.

The 23-year-old took 20 wickets in his five Tests and, going into the final day of the season, had claimed another 58 for Durham, including career-best figures of 7-40 against Glamorgan in May.