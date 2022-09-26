Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England's Charlie Dean said she would "never" run out an opposition player with the controversial 'Mankad' move that ended her innings and Saturday's one-day international against India.

Dean was run out at the non-striker's end by bowler Deepti Sharma, who stopped in her delivery stride to take the winning wicket.

The moment has led to widespread debate about sporting integrity and conduct.

"I think, myself I'd never do that," Dean told BBC Radio Solent.

"It was a tough day [on Saturday], for sure. I think you can tell that I still haven't quite gotten over it."

England had needed 17 runs, with one wicket left, to win the final game of the series, with Dean on 47 and the match set for a tense finish. Her dismissal sealed a 3-0 win for India.

The mode of dismissal by Sharma is often referred to as a 'Mankad', after Indian batter Vinoo Mankad, who was the first player to enact the type of run out in a Test match.

Although England were aggrieved, the taking of the wicket is within the laws of the game but seen by many as against the spirit of cricket.

'I wanted to make light of the situation'

Charlie Dean made light of her controversial run out against India in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final the following day

Dean, 21, did make light of the moment on Sunday in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final back at Lord's, where she was part of the Southern Vipers side that lost to Northern Diamonds by two runs.

Brought on as first bowling change, she threatened to run out Linsey Smith, but did not go through with it.

"I joked at breakfast about doing it just to make light of the situation," she said.

"Obviously it wasn't the ideal finish to the international summer.

"I definitely didn't have any intention behind it, I just wanted to make light of it."