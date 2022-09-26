Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England captain Heather Knight has denied India's claim that Charlie Dean was warned before her 'Mankad' run-out in their one-day game on Saturday.

On Monday India bowler Deepti Sharma said Dean was "repeatedly" warned during her innings about leaving her crease early, prior to the run-out.

Knight said that while the incident, which sealed a tense victory for India, was "legitimate" they "shouldn't feel the need to justify it by lying".

She added: "No warnings were given."

Knight missed the game with injury but was at Lord's for the match, which India won by 16 runs to clinch a 3-0 series victory.

"The game is over, Charlie was dismissed legitimately. India were deserved winners of the match and the series. But no warnings were given," she said.

"They don't need to be given, so it hasn't made the dismissal any less legitimate, but if they're comfortable with the decision to affect the run out, India shouldn't feel the need to justify it by lying about warnings."

Debate over the dismissal has overshadowed India's triumph at Lord's.

The 'Mankad' came when Deepti stopped in her delivery stride and ran out Dean, who had left her ground at the non-striker's end.

It is permitted in cricket's laws but some argue it is against the spirit of the game.

If a non-striking batter leaves their crease early they could gain an advantage when running to the striker's end to complete a run.

"It was a plan, because we had warned her repeatedly," Deepti told reporters external-link .

"We did things as per the rules and guidelines. We told the umpires as well, but she was there [outside the crease]. We couldn't do much."