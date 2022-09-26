Last updated on .From the section Counties

India's Shubman Gill is playing the third and final match of a short-term contract with Glamorgan

LV= County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day one) Glamorgan 221-3 (41.2 overs): Gill 91*, Lloyd 56; Currie 2-54 Sussex: Yet to bat Sussex 1 pt, Glamorgan 1 pt Match scorecard

India's Shubman Gill raced to a classy 91 not out as promotion-chasing Glamorgan rattled up 221-3 against Sussex on a rain-affected first day in Hove.

Gill took the attack to the bowlers as Glamorgan did their best to make up for lost time.

Captain David Lloyd smashed a quick 56 to set the early tempo.

Brad Currie, with 2-54, was the pick of a struggling Sussex seam attack on a blustery autumnal day.

Lloyd chose to bat and quickly went on the offensive, adding 49 for the first wicket inside nine overs with Eddie Byrom before the left-hander, on 21, feathered an edge through to teenage keeper Charlie Tear off Currie.

Sussex, apart from Currie, were unable to find consistent lines although Lloyd was dropped at slip on 19, going on to smash Sean Hunt for successive sixes to reach his half-century off 49 balls.

Hunt had his revenge by trapping Lloyd lbw, but Gill picked up the pace between interruptions as he timed his shots beautifully in the gloomy conditions.

Sam Northeast, on 13, edged Currie low to slip but Gill dominated a stand of 70 with Billy Root (17 not out), upper-cutting Faheem Ashraf for a remarkable six just before the weather closed in.