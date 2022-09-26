Haseeb Hameed has now scored 1,186 Championship runs this season at an average of 56.47

LV= County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge (day one) Nottinghamshire 276-2: Hameed 115, Montgomery 101* Durham: Yet to bat Nottinghamshire 2 pts, Durham 0 pts Match scorecard

Haseeb Hameed and Matthew Montgomery hit centuries as Nottinghamshire put together exactly the opening day they had hoped for as they seek to clinch promotion to Division One in their final County Championship match of the season.

Hameed's 115 and Montgomery's 101 not out - his maiden first-class century - helped Nottinghamshire close on 276-2 against Durham, knowing that a draw will guarantee they go up and that a victory wins the Division Two title.

Montgomery, a 22-year-old right-handed batter who is covering for England's Ben Duckett in the number three slot, is in only his fourth first-class match for the county, but already looks an outstanding prospect.

Hameed's reputation is long established. This was his fourth century of the season and his 12th all told, his 1,186 runs this summer almost matching the 1,198 he made for Lancashire in his sensational first full season in 2016.

Nottinghamshire's plans had the perfect start when the toss allowed them the choice to bat first and a largely comfortable morning session on a pitch tailored to their ends saw them progress to 94-1 at lunch.

The Durham seam attack, led by Ben Raine and England's Matty Potts, induced a few streaky moments with the new ball but only one wicket.

Ben Slater, who had been dropped on 18 at second slip off Ollie Gibson, was caught behind for 23 off Raine, via what looked like an inside edge.

Otherwise, there was very little in the pitch for any of the bowlers, including spinners Liam Trevaskis and George Drissell.

When Hameed drove Trevaskis handsomely through the extra cover area for his ninth boundary, taking a single next ball for an 89-ball fifty, a substantial total already looked on the cards.

The next 30 overs did nothing to change that assessment and Hameed duly completed his fourth hundred of the campaign off 145 balls.

There had been 14 fours, no chances offered and no reason to believe he would not still be there at tea, but he fell two overs ahead of the break as Potts, six overs into his third spell of the day, moved it enough to square Hameed up a touch and find the outside edge, with Scott Borthwick diving to his left at second slip to take a very good catch.

The second-wicket partnership added 180, a record for that wicket for Nottinghamshire against Durham and Montgomery, batting with maturity and assuredness, had been no junior partner.

He had 12 fours to his name in his 84 at tea - already his highest first-class score - and completed the hundred by cutting Trevaskis for an easy single. He had hit 14 fours and faced 198 balls.

Against the second new ball, Joe Clarke survived a chance to the wicketkeeper off Potts on 27 before bad light forced an early finish, with 11.3 overs remaining.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.