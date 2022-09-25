Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ireland skipper Laura Delany's three wickets helped restrict Bangladesh to 120-8 but her side struggled in their batting

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Final, Abu Dhabi Bangladesh 120-8 (20 overs): Hoque 61; Delany 3-27, Kelly 2-17 Ireland 113-9 (20 overs): Kelly 28; Ahmed 3-24, Meghla 2-16 Bangladesh won by seven runs Scorecard (external site) external-link

Bangladesh edged out Ireland by seven runs in the Women's T20 World Cup qualifier final in Abu Dhabi.

Both sides had already qualified for next year's tournament in South Africa following their semi-finals wins.

Bangladesh posted 120-8 from their 20 overs with Fargana Hoque their top scorer with 61 as Ireland skipper Laura Delany took three wickets.

Ireland struggled from the off in their reply as tail-ender Arlene Kelly top-scored for them with an unbeaten 28.

Key opener Gaby Lewis was dismissed for only four in the second over and the Ireland wickets continued to tumble throughout the innings.

Their top partnership was the 38 put on for the ninth wicket by New Zealand-born Kelly and Cara Murray.