James Rew scored his maiden first-class century against Essex in July

Somerset wicketkeeper James Rew has signed a contract extension with the club until 2025.

The 18-year-old has made 16 appearances for the south west club, scoring his maiden first-class and List A centuries this season.

Rew has scored 644 runs with the bat and taken 23 catches with the gloves.

"I'm very pleased to have signed this extension. It's my dream to play here, so to add another year is great," he told the club website. external-link

"I've loved the experience so far, so this is very special for me.

"Playing for Somerset is everything I've ever dreamed of. I love this team, and everyone has made me feel really welcome and involved.

"I want to keep playing in the first team and put in performances that help the side win matches. The ultimate goal would be to help us win the Championship."

His previous contract was due to expire in winter 2024.