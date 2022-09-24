Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Third one-day international, Lord's India 169 all out (45.4 overs): Deepti 68 (106), Mandhana 50 (79); Cross 4-26 England 153 all out (43.3 overs): Dean 47 (80); Thakur 4-29 India won by 16 runs, India win series 3-0 Scorecard

India completed a 3-0 series whitewash over England in the third and final one-day international after a controversial dismissal by Deepti Sharma.

England required 17 runs to win, with one wicket left, when bowler Deepti stopped in her delivery stride to run out Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end to secure the victory.

The game was reaching a tense conclusion when Dean was dismissed for 47 at Lord's.

England were visibly aggrieved at the dismissal, which is within the laws of the game but seen by many as against the spirit of cricket.

It was England women's first game at Lord's since their World Cup triumph over India in 2017.

The dramatic conclusion to the game somewhat overshadowed legendary fast bowler Jhulan Goswami's farewell to international cricket and India's first series win in England since 1999.

Chasing just 170 to win, Dean came to the crease after England slipped to 65-7, with India seamer Renuka Singh Thakur taking 4-29 and Goswami 2-30.

It was a terrific effort from 23-year-old Dean, who fell just three runs short of her maiden international half-century as England ended 153 all out.

She was supported by captain Amy Jones' 28, but when Kate Cross was dismissed for 10 to leave England nine wickets down, they still required another 52 runs for victory.

Number 11 Freya Davies batted sensibly, nudging singles, and contributed an unbeaten 10 to a partnership of 36 with Dean, who was dropped at slip on 23, but batted with impressive calmness and temperament to bring England so close.

Earlier, Kate Cross led a much-improved bowling performance for England, taking 4-26 as India were bowled out for 169.

Deepti Sharma was left stranded on 68 not out, while opener Smriti Mandhana scored 50.

The game concludes England's international summer, with their next series coming in the West Indies in December.