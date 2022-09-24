Third one-day international, Lord's India 169 all out (45.4 overs): Deepti 68 (106), Mandhana 50 (79); Cross 4-26 England 153 all out (43.3 overs): Dean 47 (80); Thakur 4-29 India won by 16 runs, India win series 3-0 Scorecard

India completed a 3-0 series victory over England in the third and final one-day international after a controversial dismissal by Deepti Sharma.

England required 17 runs to win, with one wicket left, when bowler Deepti stopped in her delivery stride to run out Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end and secure the victory.

The game was reaching a tense conclusion when Dean was dismissed for 47 at Lord's.

England were visibly aggrieved at the dismissal, which is within the laws of the game but seen by many as against the spirit of cricket.

The mode of dismissal is often referred to as a Mankad, after Indian batter Vinoo Mankad, who was the first player to enact the type of run out in a Test match.

It was England women's first game at Lord's since their World Cup triumph over India in 2017.

The dramatic conclusion to the game, which prompted boos from some inside the ground, somewhat overshadowed legendary fast bowler Jhulan Goswami's farewell to international cricket and India's first series win in England since 1999.

Chasing just 170 to win, Dean came to the crease after England slipped to 65-7, with India seamer Renuka Singh Thakur taking 4-29 and Goswami 2-30.

It was a terrific effort from 21-year-old Dean, who fell just three runs short of her maiden international half-century as England ended 153 all out.

She was supported by captain Amy Jones' 28, but when Kate Cross was dismissed for 10 to leave England nine wickets down, they still required another 52 runs for victory.

Number 11 Freya Davies batted sensibly, nudging singles, and contributed an unbeaten 10 to a partnership of 36 with Dean, who was dropped at slip on 23, but batted with impressive calmness and temperament to bring England so close.

Earlier, Cross led a much-improved bowling performance for England, taking 4-26 as India were bowled out for 169.

Sharma was left stranded on 68 not out, while opener Smriti Mandhana scored 50.

The game concludes England's international summer, with their next series coming in the West Indies in December.

Impressive India end series with controversy

It had been a disappointing series for England's young and transitioning team, who are missing Heather Knight to injury, the resting Katherine Brunt and Nat Sciver, who has taken a break for her mental health.

India, meanwhile, have been impressive, led expertly by Harmanpreet Kaur and Mandhana with the bat, while Thakur has starred with the ball in the past two games.

But the way in which the series concluded will cause plenty of debate.

It is a controversial dismissal but within the laws of the game, with the non-striking batter being run out if they are out of their crease while the bowler is in their delivery stride.

Many think it is against the spirit of cricket, with an expectation to warn the batter before going for an official appeal.

"It is part of the game," said India captain Harmanpreet. "I don't think we have done anything new, and it is in the rules. I think it shows awareness of what the batters are doing and I will back my players."

England's Lord's return ends in defeat

It was England's long-awaited return to the scene of their greatest ever moment.

Five years ago, Lord's erupted when Anya Shrubsole took the winning wicket to secure World Cup glory.

Five years later, in a game between the same two teams, it was India emerging victorious, with Goswami paraded in front of the pavilion on the shoulders of her adoring team-mates as she bid farewell to international cricket after a 20-year career at the top.

In front of more than 15,000 fans, a record for a bilateral fixture in the UK, Goswami was given a guard of honour by England's players before coming out to bat, followed by one from her own team in their fielding innings.

But for England, their return to the Home of Cricket concludes a disappointing summer by their standards and an end to Lisa Keightley's reign in charge.

The game was set up for a tense low-scoring thriller before the final run out of Dean, but despite that, they will feel it was a game they still should have won having fought back so well.

But there are positives to take.

Dean has impressed with her resilience throughout the series with both bat and ball, Cross led the attack beautifully with her four wickets at Lord's while youngsters like Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp have shown glimpses of their promise at international level.

England's five-year wait is over

And England will not have to wait another five years to play at Lord's, with their 2023 schedule against Australia including a Twenty20 international there on 8 July.

Alex Hartley, who was a part of the 2017 World Cup-winning team, said: "The fact we are finally back, hopefully it is the start of us playing more regularly at these bigger grounds.

"It doesn't exactly feel like something has been lost or missed since that final in 2017, but I just feel like we could have played here earlier than this.

"It [2017] was a watershed moment, because more people are into women's cricket since then and more people are watching The Hundred, but when you actually look at women's cricket and how much it has changed, it has changed because of The Hundred, not because of that 2017 win."