Wicket-taker Arlene Kelly is congratulated by captain Laura Delany

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier semi-final, Abu Dhabi Ireland 137-6 (20 overs): Prendergast 28, Stokell 26*, Delany 22; N Sibanda 2-24, K Ndlovu 2-36 Zimbabwe 133-6 (20 overs): Mayers 39, Musonda 31; Maguire 2-18, Kelly 2-27 Ireland won by four runs Scorecard (external site) external-link

Ireland edged Zimbabwe by four runs in a thrilling Qualifier semi-final finish to guarantee a place at next year's Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Orla Prendergast top-scored with 28 and Rebecca Stokell hit an unbeaten 26 as Ireland posted137-6 off their 20 overs.

Zimbabwe needed 15 runs off the final over to win, but Irish captain Laura Delany conceded just 10.

Sharne Mayers made 39 and Mary Anne-Musonda 31, with Jane Maguire and Arlene Kelly taking two wickets apiece.

Bangladesh and Thailand meet in the second semi-final later on Friday to decide Ireland's opponents in the final.

Ireland lost to Bangladesh in their opening group game but went on to beat USA and Scotland to make the semi-finals.

More to follow.