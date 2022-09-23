Last updated on .From the section Counties

Ben Raine took five wickets in an innings for the 12th time in his first-class career

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Riverside (day four) Sussex 162 & 157-9: Haines 37; Raine 5-54 Durham 459-7 dec: Jones 96, Maddinson 90; Coles 3-91 Durham (24 pts) beat Sussex (2 pts) by an innings and 140 runs Match scorecard

Durham completed a decisive win following day three's near wash-out as some brave Sussex resistance came to an end after lunch in the County Championship clash at Chester-le-Street.

Sussex had been rescued by the rain on Thursday, but the weather was not on their side as they attempted to avoid defeat on the final day.

Tom Haines and James Coles, resuming with Sussex 9-4, put on a 50 partnership in quick time as the visitors took a positive approach to playing Durham's attack in good batting conditions.

Haines was lbw to Oliver Gibson for 37 in the only wicket of the morning session, which ended with Sussex 112-5.

However, the visitors collapsed after lunch with Coles lbw to Ben Raine for 29 in the first over, then Matthew Potts removed Charlie Tear for 24 with a short ball as Liam Trevaskis took a smart catch at short mid-wicket.

Raine bowled Jack Carson to complete his five-wicket haul and Potts had Faheem Ashraf caught off a short ball to give Durham victory by an innings and 140 runs, with Henry Crocombe unable to bat after damaging his shoulder in the field on the first day.

The win moved Durham up to fourth in Division Two, while Sussex remain seventh in the table.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.