Glamorgan bowler Michael Hogan celebrates after Sam Conners was caught by Timm van der Gugten

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day four) Glamorgan 540-5 dec (96 overs): Lloyd 313*, Root 79; Dal 2-67 Derbyshire 253: Dal 92; Patel 5-68& 273:Madsen 77, du Plooy 66; vd Gugten 3-41,Harris 3-59 Glamorgan (24 pts) beat Derbyshire (2 pts) by an innings and 24 runs Match scorecard

Glamorgan wrapped up victory by an innings and 24 runs over Derbyshire to keep themselves in the promotion race going into the season's final week.

James Harris and Timm van der Gugten took three wickets each as Derbyshire were dismissed for 274.

Derbyshire resisted through Leus du Plooy's 77 and 66 from Wayne Madsen before falling away.

Glamorgan faced having to overcome a Middlesex lead of nine points in the last round.

Glamorgan are away to Sussex on Monday, 26 September, hoping to have India's Shubman Gill fit after illness, while rivals Middlesex are at Worcestershire.

Madsen and du Plooy took their overnight partnership to 128 before du Plooy, on 66, played no shot to one which jagged back from veteran Michael Hogan, playing his final match on the ground.

Harry Came went quickly, leg-before to Ajaz Patel for two, with Derbyshire five down at lunch.

First innings hero Anuj Dal settled in well but was given out caught behind on 25, much to his amazement, as Harris started to find some swing with the old ball.

Andrew Salter inflicted a pair on Alex Thomson while Madsen chopped one from Harris onto his leg stump after four hours at the crease as three wickets fell in consecutive overs.

Sam Conners struck a few defiant blows in his 23 before top-edging Hogan to fine leg and Van Der Gugten sealed the result with the limping Ben Aitchison caught behind for 12 before Hogan led the team off to a rousing reception.

Derbyshire, who host Leicestershire in their final match, saw their slim hopes of promotion disappear. They were left to reflect on their unexpected decision to bowl first, allowing home skipper David Lloyd to hit a triple century.

Glamorgan bowler Michael Hogan told BBC Sport Wales:

"In terms of the team goal, it's more important we push for promotion and there's still a chance next week. There's no room for sentiment but it's nice to get a wicket with essentially my last ball at Sophia Gardens.

"There was a little bit of emotion (coming off) but the job's not done and we need another good win at Sussex. Of course it's always nice to be appreciated and the fans here have been really good to me, and us as a family.

"Everyone's chipped in (with the ball) and we can't forget David Lloyd's 300, it's been brilliant."

Coach Matthew Maynard added:

"We had to get maximum points from our last two games and we're half-way there. Derby put up a great fight but we stuck to our task fantastically well.

"A special mention today for the way James Harris bowled, I'm absolutely delighted with all the endeavours the boys have put in.

"Hoges has led our attack brilliantly and we can't replace him, he's been invaluable, but the way Timm has bowled this year and James especially in the last couple of games, it gives us confidence."

Derbyshire head of cricket Micky Arthur told BBC Radio Derby:

"Our depth in terms of our bowling department has been tested, it was pretty disappointing as we're better than that as our results this season have shown and we don't want to let ourselves down towards the back end of the season.

"I take responsibility for bowling first, we had a look at the wicket, we knew our batting was probably our strength, we've batted first all year but the stats told us that batting last here has been fairly comfortable.

"We went away from our blueprint but we thought we could get something out of the wicket early. Unfortunately we lost a bowler in the first over and we were always behind the eight-ball."