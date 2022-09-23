Close menu

England in Pakistan: Harry Brook and Ben Duckett star in convincing win in third T20

By Tom MallowsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments108

Harry Brook hitting a shot
Harry Brook has scored 154 in three innings so far this series
Third Twenty20 international, Karachi
England 221-3 (20 overs): Brook 81* (35), Duckett 70* (42)
Pakistan 158-8 (20 overs): Masood 65* (40); Wood 3-24
England won by 63 runs; lead series 2-1
Scorecard

Harry Brook smashed an unbeaten 81 from just 35 balls to help England go 2-1 up in the Twenty20 series against Pakistan with a comfortable 63-run win in Karachi.

The Yorkshire batter showed a dazzling array of shots as England posted an imposing 221-3 from their 20 overs - their joint-fifth highest score in T20 cricket.

He was ably supported by Ben Duckett, who added 70 from 42 deliveries in an unbroken fourth-wicket stand worth 139 from 69 balls, while debutant opener Will Jacks hit 40 from 22 balls to get England off to a strong start.

Pakistan struggled early in their reply and were reduced 28-4 during the powerplay, thanks to a blistering opening spell from the returning Mark Wood.

The Durham fast bowler, playing his first international since March after two rounds of elbow surgery, took 3-24, including skipper Babar Azam, whose unbeaten 110 inspired Pakistan to a remarkable 10-wicket victory in the second T20 on Thursday.

Adil Rashid took 2-32 and Reece Topley ended with 1-22 in his first match of this series as Pakistan could only limp to 158-8, despite a spirited unbeaten half-century from Shan Masood.

The fourth T20 in the seven-match series takes place on Sunday, again in Karachi.

Brook and Duckett stake claims

The run map shows Harry Brook scored 81 with 5 sixes, 8 fours, 3 twos, and 13 singles for England

It has been a breakthrough year for Brook, who made his T20 international debut against West Indies in January before earning his first Test cap against South Africa earlier this month.

And with a T20 World Cup rapidly approaching the 23-year-old gave a timely demonstration of his class to press his claims for a spot in the starting side.

Coming in at five, his innings contained eight fours and five huge sixes - two of which came from as many balls off Usman Qadir.

The left-hand, right-hand partnership with Duckett appeared to bamboozle Babar, who struggled to set a field to stem the scoring.

Duckett was far stronger square of the wicket, relying almost exclusively on the sweep or reverse-sweep to score, but still expertly picking out the gaps in the field with eight fours and one six.

Surrey opener Jacks has been touted as an international cricketer for some time and his steady innings on his England debut ensured the run-rate barely dropped below 10-an-over despite the early dismissals of Phil Salt and Dawid Malan.

Wood's impressive return also gives England cause for optimism, being clocked at 97mph despite his six-month injury absence as the short ball repeatedly caused the Pakistan batters problems.

With the likes of Chris Jordan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone and permanent captain Jos Buttler still to return to the side, England suddenly have a flurry of selection problems with the World Cup now less than a month away.

Poor start curbs Pakistan hopes

Mark Wood's bowling: 8% full, 24% good length and 68% short. 4 overs, 0 maidens, went for 24 runs, took 3 wickets with an economy of 6.00.

Babar and Mohammad Rizwan were inspired in the second T20 when they spearheaded Pakistan to a record-breaking 10-wicket win, but they mustered just 16 between them here as a poor powerplay effectively ended the hosts' chances.

Babar had already survived a leading edge that Malan could not grasp when on three, but the next over he top-edged a bouncer from Wood straight to Topley on the deep third boundary.

Rizwan then saw his leg stump demolished by a fizzing Topley delivery, before Haider Ali pulled another vicious short delivery from Wood straight to a diving Adil Rashid at square leg.

The short ball proved effective for Sam Curran too as he lured Iftikhar Ahmed into playing a looping shot straight to Topley at mid-off to silence a previously vociferous home crowd.

Masood put up some resistance with an unbeaten 65 from 40 balls to strengthen his case for a permanent place in the Pakistan middle order, but only Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Nawaz also reached double figures.

A flurry of late wickets ensured a timid end to the game compared to the fireworks witnessed 24 hours previously.

'We were ruthless' - reaction

Player of the match, England batter Harry Brook: "It was very nice to get out there and have a match-winning performance.

"I was just trying to get Ben Duckett on strike against the spin, he's so good at sweeping it's ridiculous. He seems to hit the gap every time. It worked quite well."

England captain Moeen Ali: "That was a brilliant win. We were ruthless, with the bat in particular.

"The future is amazing for England cricket with the players we've got coming through.

"Mark Wood bowled serious, serious pace. It's great to have him back, he's a massive part of our team. In the World Cup we need him firing like that."

Pakistan captain Babar Azam: "We tried to get a good start again but the early wickets put pressure on us.

"In situations like this we try and use the best bowlers but we were just not up to the mark and England bowled really well."

England bowler Mark Wood, speaking to Sky Sports: "It has been a long time. I felt pretty tired at the end with the intensity of international cricket but I will be good to go again.

"The challenge now is to back it up. What's important is to not go too hard now and mean I'm not ready for the World Cup. I have to peak at the right time."

Comments

Join the conversation

107 comments

  • Comment posted by SheikhMohammed, today at 19:32

    It’s not an overreaction to say that Brook should play over Stokes in the World Cup. Stokes has never even made a half century in 34 T20I matches, and frankly has never been a very good T20 player. Let’s not pick him just because he’s the sacred cow of English cricket. Would much prefer the young hungry Brook over someone who we can’t be sure is even committed to the format.

    • Reply posted by James, today at 19:51

      James replied:
      Clearly Stokes offers nothing with ball but that might still be more than S Curran who tries so very hard but whose abilities are just not up to this level similarly to Willey now

      Stokes could open with Buttler though - I wouldn't bet against it

  • Comment posted by DW, today at 20:03

    Great to have a Captain who gives such confidence to the team. Needs to stay Captain from now on,Think we have Morgans replacement. Leave Butler to concentrate on what he does

  • Comment posted by HShah, today at 19:21

    Well done to Mo for his captaincy and performance in this series. Would be interesting to see how he does for the entire series.....and if he does, it may raise some interesting questions. Brook and Duckett amazing performances and so promising to see young talent coming through...lots of competition before the t20 world cup!!

    • Reply posted by Trevor, today at 19:25

      Trevor replied:
      Brook...awesome batsman. Mark Wood's pace...superb. But I don't see how Moeen deserves any plaudits. Expensive bowling.

  • Comment posted by M ALLAN, today at 19:30

    I’ve been on here before telling people to watch Harry Brook - not on telly at a game. It’s a real thing of beauty- an art form. Seriously good ex cricketers are drooling in commentary.

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 19:22

    Need to get Babar and Rizwan early basically.

    Brook looks absolute class.

  • Comment posted by 2hh6s2mt, today at 19:53

    Well done Woody and Toppers.

    Proper Fast Bowling.

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 20:08

      Duncanb23 replied:
      Yeah Topley is super fast 😂

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, today at 19:31

    And I think a lot of teams will be taking note of the importance of getting Rizwan and/or Babar early and exposing the middle order.

    Here’s a stat:

    Pakistan have successfully chased 200+ on 3 occasions (highest 208) and all have been in the last 18 months or so (2H,1A). On all 3 occasions, the pair put on at least 150 for the first wicket.

    Break that partnership and you’re halfway there!

    • Reply posted by neil proctor, today at 19:50

      neil proctor replied:
      You could say the same about the English test side . GET ROOT ,BAIRSTOW AND STOKES EARLY IN BOTH INNINGS TEST MATCH OVER

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 19:41

    Will Harry Brook be the next best thing? Looks very promising.

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 20:26

      dunc brownley replied:
      Maybe but let's just let him tick along nicely but as we know the Media sources be bigging him up like many other talented new players for England and that is at any sport too.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 19:35

    Strong response by England after a fine performance by Pakistan on Thursday. With Wood and Toppers up front today, the bowling was too much for Baber and Riz. Brook looks top-notch and has forced himself into the WC first eleven.

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 20:28

      dunc brownley replied:
      Well W.to W .... It certainly was what we needed.

      Yes Pakistan the day before showed us what damage they can do and today got our heads switch ed on and got the result.

      Still long way to go for the 7 game series but be nice to win it before the last few are to be played.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 19:33

    There is some competition now for that middle order. Brook and Duckett done themselves alot of credit

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, today at 19:21

    No HYS yesterday due to the dreadful bowling performance but today was another day. And welcome back Mark Wood - how we’ve missed that speed and hostility in all formats.

    And Harry Brook, Will Jacks and Ben Duckett are so promising for the future. Great strike rates all round and, when they get going, they are already such a handful early in their int’l careers.

    Lots to be happy with!

    • Reply posted by ExChief, today at 19:26

      ExChief replied:
      there was I think.

  • Comment posted by Dabo88, today at 19:20

    Brook is a brilliant batter. Watching him play for Yorkshire this season and last he reminds me of Root but with more power in his shots when required.

    • Reply posted by Tom, today at 20:38

      Tom replied:
      Brook is not a bad batsman either!

  • Comment posted by HansBeimler, today at 20:10

    Finest sight in cricket is a fast bowler playing well.

    Welcome back Wood

    • Reply posted by N2019, today at 20:36

      N2019 replied:
      Finest sight for me is a spinner turning it miles, but having seen Donald in his prime sending stumps halfway to the boundary, acknowledge that quality pace is impressive and respect your view.

  • Comment posted by Roy The Boy, today at 19:44

    Leave Brooks alone Coaches, I’m a Yorkshireman he works and trains hard. Don’t ruin him, he’ll tell his Gran if you do. That good lady washes his Kit. Well played Harry keep it going

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 20:24

      dunc brownley replied:
      They do love messing with a players technique do the Coaches and wait to see what happens.

      Sometimes a little tweek needed but most of the time e they want to alter big time then the player stutters.

  • Comment posted by Red Bird, today at 19:41

    Can I just say how good it is to see a thread with only positive, constructive and informed comments. Why can't they all be like this?

  • Comment posted by Dreadlock Holiday, today at 19:51

    Get through openers, game over.

  • Comment posted by SimonofSurrey, today at 19:20

    Harry Brook is some talent, Will Jacks might become one, Ben Duckett is developing nicely, too. A good night for some younger English batters.

  • Comment posted by BeeBeeSee, today at 19:26

    Great win after being put in to bat first. Great debut knock by Jacks. Brook is getting better and better, and Duckett put in another good display. Topley doing what Willey failed to do in the first two games. Good to see Mark Wood back bowling with good pace. Hopefully he stays fit.

  • Comment posted by Tapir, today at 19:19

    Great performance and a super innings by Harry Brook!

    Nice to see Wood bowling so well after injury as well.

  • Comment posted by Spoondog, today at 19:30

    Much better bowling performance. Topley & M Wood asking a lot more questions with the new ball than Willey, who offers nothing in these conditions & just enables batsmen to get set. Shame Duckett isn't in the T20 World Cup squad as he's been excellent in this series, a real all round the wicket threat. Was surprised Hales was left out, but good to see Jacks in the runs & Brook taking his chance.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC