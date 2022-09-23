Ollie Robinson's double century for Kent last month was the first in an English 50-over game since 2008

Durham have signed Kent wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old has come through Kent's academy and gone on to play 100 games and score over 3,600 runs for the club.

Robinson joined Durham on loan this summer for the T20 Blast before returning to Kent to hit a career-high 206 not out in the One-Day Cup.

"As a Kentish man, this is an extremely tough decision for me to make, but I feel that this is right for me at this time in my career," he said.

"I'm unreservedly grateful to everyone in the Kent coaching system that has got me to where I am now," he added to the Kent club website.

He added to the Durham website external-link that he was "thrilled" to be joining the club.

"I feel Durham is the right place for me to help fulfil my goals and next season can't come fast enough. I'm looking forward to seeing what the north has to offer," he said.

Robinson, who helped Kent win this year's One-Day Cup and last season's T20 Blast, was awarded his county cap in June and signed his first contract five years ago having joined aged 10.

"We currently have two wicketkeepers who are in and around senior England squads in Sam Billings and Jordan Cox, and Ollie Robinson has toured with England Lions," said Kent director of cricket Paul Downton.

"From my own personal experience as a player, I can understand Ollie's decision to move clubs to guarantee playing time. Of course, we would prefer that Ollie stayed at Kent, but he has to do what is best for his career."