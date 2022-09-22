Sri Lanka women in England 2023
September
2 1st Twenty20 international, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (14:30 BST)
6 2nd Twenty20 international, Incora County Ground, Derby (18:00 BST)
9 3rd Twenty20 international, Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street (14:30 BST)
14 1st ODI, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (d/n) (12:30 BST)
17 2nd ODI, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (11:00 BST)
19 3rd ODI, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (d/n) (12:30 BST)
