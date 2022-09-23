Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The Dream Big Desi Women Programme has been pushed in Birmingham, Bradford, Leeds, Leicester, Manchester, Nottingham and London

More than 2,000 women from South Asian backgrounds have taken up volunteer roles in cricket as part of a four-year England and Wales Cricket Board initiative.

The £2.4m Sport England-funded Dream Big Desi Women programme has been rolled out in areas with high-density South Asian populations to deliver coaching sessions for children in urban areas.

More than 10% of volunteers have since taken up full-time roles in sport.

The programme has been delivered as part of the ECB's South Asian Action Plan, an 11-point plan published in 2018 to better engage with South Asian communities across England and Wales.

To qualify as a volunteer, participants complete an eight-week course, after which they are able to lead coaching sessions for children aged 5-11.

A celebration of the programme will take place at Lord's on Sunday as England take on India in their final one-day international of the summer.