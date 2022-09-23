Last updated on .From the section Counties

Kent opener Ben Compton is the leading run-scorer in Division One

County Championship cricket is almost over for another year, but who deserves to be included in a red-ball county team of the season?

Haseeb Hameed or Ben Compton? Harry Brook or Tom Abell? Jordan Cox or Ben Brown? Simon Harmer or Keith Barker? Sam Cook or Matthew Potts?

Choose your own XI below and we will collate the votes to put together an overall team which will be revealed during the final round of County Championship games, which start on Monday.

Your team should include one wicketkeeper, at least one spin bowler, and at least one all-rounder.

Statistics as of 16:00 BST on 23 September - voting closes at midday on Wednesday, 28 September.