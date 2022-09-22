Dan Ibrahim became Ben Raine's third victim

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Riverside (day three) Sussex 162 & 9-4: Raine 3-4 Durham 459-7 dec: Jones 96, Maddinson 90; Coles 3-91 Sussex (2 pts) trail Durham (8 pts) by 288 runs Match scorecard

Durham took one wicket at Seat Unique Riverside before rain intervened to halt their charge for victory with Sussex on 9-4.

In a day which only saw 14 balls delivered, Ben Raine still found time to pin Dan Ibrahim lbw for the third duck of the innings before rain ended the session and eventually the day after just 10 minutes of play, Sussex adding three runs to their overnight score while Raine had 3-4 from three overs.

The inclement weather continued to keep the players off the field when eventually the umpires called a close at 15:40 BST, with the visitors still 288 runs behind and likely needing to improbably bat out the final day to rescue a draw.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.