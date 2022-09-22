Last updated on .From the section Counties

Glamorgan spinner Ajaz Patel's 5-68 in Derbyshire's first innings was his best for the county

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day two) Glamorgan 540-5 dec (96 overs): Lloyd 313*, Root 79; Dal 2-67 Derbyshire 253: Dal 92, Came 64, Reece 56; Patel 5-68, vd Gugten 3-37 & 123-3: Godleman 40 Derbyshire (2 pts) trail Glamorgan (8 pts) by 174 runs with seven second innings wickets standing Match scorecard

Glamorgan spinner Ajaz Patel claimed his first county five-for as they gave themselves a strong chance of beating Derbyshire and staying in the promotion race.

The visitors are 123-3 in their second innings, still 174 runs behind.

Patel (5-68) and seamer Timm van der Gugten (3-37) bowled superbly to dismiss Derbyshire for 253 in their first knock.

Anuj Dal (92) and Harry Came (64) resisted well before a collapse.

But with Middlesex poised for victory over Leicestershire, Glamorgan will need to better the north Londoners' result in the final round to stand a chance of overtaking them.

Derbyshire began the day on 135-5, effectively needing to survive the best part of two days to avoid defeat, but the sixth-wicket pair frustrated Glamorgan by battling stubbornly through the first session.

Came was particularly dogged before edging Van der Gugten to Patel at slip just after lunch to spark the collapse, with the Netherlands seamer trapping Dal lbw as he looked set for a century.

Glamorgan, hoping to stay in touch with second-placed Middlesex, wrapped up the innings quickly as New Zealand's Patel proved too skilful for the tail as five wickets crashed for 33 runs.

With the possibility of rain or bad light intervening, Glamorgan had to enforce the follow-on, with Michael Hogan leading them out in his last home game after 10 years' service.

Instead it was Hogan's opening bowling partner James Harris who had Luis Reece well caught behind for eight.

Van der Gugten charged in purposefully, trimming Brooke Guest's off-bail for nine, then having Billy Godleman palpably leg-before for 40.

But the experienced pair of Wayne Madsen (30 not out) and Leus du Plooy (36 not out) dropped anchor in the final hour with a stand of 57 to give Derbyshire some hope of final-day survival.