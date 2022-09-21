Ireland in England 2023
From the section Cricket
June
1-4 Only Test, Lord's (11:00 BST)
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made
From the section Cricket
June
1-4 Only Test, Lord's (11:00 BST)
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
How to get into cricket - the thrill of the big hit, the rush of taking the catch, the skill of bowling. It's time to get into cricket.
Want to get into cricket? This BBC Sport guide tells you how to and provides a glossary for those new to the sport.
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.