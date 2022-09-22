Last updated on .From the section Counties

Chris Dent helped Gloucestershire to their first win of the season

LV= County Championship Division One, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (day three) Warwickshire: 274: Sibley 120*, Briggs 65; Zafar 5-64 & 128: Davies 60; Price 8-27 Gloucestershire: 255: Taylor 71, Zafar 55; Yadav 5-30 & 149-7: Dent 64; Yadav 4-47 Gloucestershire (21 pts) beat Warwickshire (5 pts) by three wickets Match scorecard

Relegated Gloucestershire edged to their first County Championship win of the season as they beat relegation-threatened Warwickshire by three wickets.

After bowling the Bears out at Bristol for 128, the hosts needed just 148 to win.

Gloucestershire, whose relegation had been confirmed earlier on Thursday when Kent beat Hampshire, slumped to 30-4.

A 97-run stand for the fifth wicket between Chris Dent (64) and captain Graeme van Buuren (49) then put Gloucestershire back in control.

Three wickets went down for 11 runs but paceman Tom Price, who had earlier taken four wickets for a career-best 8-27, helped his side get home on 149-7.

Price and Zafar Gohar took a further 23 balls to eke out the 11 more runs needed to earn his county their first Championship Division One win since 2005.

India spinner Jayant Yadav ended on the losing side despite taking match figures of 9-77.

It leaves 2021 champions Warwickshire now in serious danger of becoming the fifth team to be relegated in the following season after winning the title.

They must now win at home to expected runners-up Hampshire at Edgbaston next week - and hope that one of sixth-placed Yorkshire and Kent or Somerset, who play each other, are beaten.