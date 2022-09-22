Last updated on .From the section Counties

Dillon Pennington's six wickets in the match took his season's career-best haul of 42

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road (day three) Worcestershire 390: Roderick 102, D'Oliveira 85; Ball 3-60 Nottinghamshire 128& 183: Hameed 58; Waite 3-34 Worcestershire (23 pts) beat Notts (3 pts) by an innings and 79 runs Match scorecard

Worcestershire took just over an hour to finish off Nottinghamshire as they beat the Division Two leaders inside three days at New Road.

Needing four more wickets to secure victory, Dillon Pennington removed Tom Moores and Liam Patterson-White in successive overs before Josh Tongue and Matthew Waite completed the job.

Notts can still be promoted this week if Glamorgan fail to beat Derbyshire.

Victory at home to Durham in their final game will secure the title for the season-long leaders.

Notts' first defeat since April was only their second of the season, completed with five sessions to spare as the Pears kept up their habit of winning home games by an innings.

Three of their four County Championship wins have been at home - and all have been by an innings, having done the same to Sussex in April and Leicestershire in May.

Worcestershire climb temporarily to third in the table, prior to the conclusion of the Glamorgan-Derbyshire and Leicestershire-Middlesex games.

The Pears are again at home next week, to second-placed Middlesex, when Notts will be hosting Durham at Trent Bridge.

Home wicketkeeper Gareth Roderick, who completed his first century at New Road on Wednesday, added two catches to make a match haul of seven, including the final wicket of Dane Paterson off Pears new signing Waite.

Pennington finished with match figures of 6-72, to stretch his season's career-best haul to 42.