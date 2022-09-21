Close menu

England v India: Harmanpreet Kaur hits masterful century to lead India to ODI series win

By Ffion WynneBBC Sport in Canterbury

Second one-day international, Canterbury
India 333-5 (50 overs): Harmanpreet 143* (111), Deol 58 (72)
England 245 all out (44.2 overs): Wyatt 65 (58); Thakur 4-57
India won by 88 runs, lead series 2-0
Harmanpreet Kaur hit a sublime 143 not out from 111 balls to guide India to an 88-run victory over England in the second one-day international in Canterbury.

After being put in to bat, India scored an imposing 333-5, the highest total England have ever conceded in a home ODI.

Captain Harmanpreet struck 18 fours and four sixes in her innings, supported by Harleen Deol's 58.

Renuka Singh Thakur then starred with the ball, taking 4-57 as England were bowled out for 245 in another disappointing performance.

Danni Wyatt and Amy Jones steered England to 167-4, before Wyatt's dismissal for 65 in the 30th over sparked a collapse of four wickets for just 16 runs.

The win takes India to an unassailable 2-0 lead, securing their first ODI series win in England since 1999.

Again, England struggled in the absence of key senior players, with Katherine Brunt resting, captain Heather Knight injured and Nat Sciver taking a break for her mental health.

The inexperience of England's bowling attack was stark and India capitalised. The bowling figures of Freya Kemp and Lauren Bell were England's two most expensive of all time - Kemp returning 1-82 and Bell 1-79, and as a team they bowled 24 wides.

The series continues with the third and final ODI at Lord's on Saturday - the first time England will have played at the ground since their World Cup triumph in 2017.

Brutal learning curve for England's bowlers

The impact of injuries and absences on England's bowling attack has been well-documented, with Tash Farrant's back injury also causing further selection headaches.

And at Canterbury it all unravelled.

Kemp had an ODI debut to forget, while Bell also struggled for the consistency that England have been craving.

The experienced Kate Cross and Sophie Ecclestone also went at more than six runs an over, but spinner Charlie Dean held her nerve brilliantly with 1-39.

There are several selection dilemmas for whoever replaces Lisa Keightley as head coach at the end of this series, but particularly in the bowling department: the three highest ODI totals England have ever conceded have all come in 2022.

There were questionable tactics from Amy Jones, who has unexpectedly found herself leading the side in the absence of Knight and Sciver. But the move to stick with her five bowlers cost England.

They all bowled 10 overs each, despite Bell and Kemp in particular being carted around the ground by Harmanpreet and Deol. Part-time spinners Alice Capsey and Emma Lamb did not bowl a single over between them.

It is a young, inexperienced bowling attack in transition from the retirement of Anya Shrubsole and one which is preparing for Brunt's retirement, but they looked lost and lacked leadership when faced with Harmanpreet at her brutal, brilliant best.

The run map shows Harmanpreet Kaur scored 143 with 4 sixes, 18 fours, 6 twos, and 35 singles for India Women

Harmanpreet's class punishes England

Recently, India have shown an over-reliance on their opening pair of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana.

But when India slipped to 99-3, Harmanpreet played a masterful, chanceless innings, accumulating patiently to reach her 50 from 64 balls before capitalising on England's wayward bowling to reach her century at a run a ball.

She then smashed her last 43 runs from just 11 balls, and finished unbeaten to take her average as captain to a remarkable 116.2.

It was a destructive masterclass of white-ball batting, but England's tactics played right into her hands.

As Jones persisted with the same bowlers, the pace became predictable as Harmanpreet scored all around the ground with impeccable timing, and the occasional glimpse of flair with two stunning sixes carved over extra cover.

Even the world's best bowler Ecclestone had no answer, and England slumped to their fifth defeat in seven matches.

England's middle order shows some fight

England's pursuit of the record run chase in women's ODIs started as woefully as the bowling ended, with Tammy Beaumont run out for just six by Harmanpreet.

Sophia Dunkley and Emma Lamb also fell inside the first 10 overs and England were immediately on the back foot.

But Danni Wyatt anchored England's innings with 65, sharing valuable middle-order partnerships with Alice Capsey and Jones.

Capsey's 39 once again demonstrated her exciting potential - she hit her first 24 runs in boundaries, while Jones made the same score - her highest of the summer so far.

Dean's 37 from 44 balls allowed England to scrap beyond 200, but with the run-rate so high, the regular wickets cost England as India bowled with impressive discipline to secure another comprehensive win.

'Harmanpreet flicked a switch and took it away from us'

England captain Amy Jones: "Obviously every loss is tough and they got away from us there. Harmanpreet batted brilliant and almost flicked a switch and really took it to us at the end. We struggled to defend at the end and we just didn't get close enough.

"We needed some big partnerships and were lacking a match-winning innings as well."

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur: "Today was very important. Everyone who was getting a chance utilised it.

"When I was batting it was not an easy wicket to bat on but England were bowling well and I was taking my time. After that I gave that freedom to myself because I was well settled and just wanted to carry on."

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 21:44

    Unbelievable. Womens cricket is massive and all the female members of my family absolutely love it and definitely don’t prefer strictly and the bake off.

  • Comment posted by Dr Foxtrot, today at 21:40

    Indian bowlers are more accurate and as some else noted on here shot selection is very poor from the English women. The top need to step up.

  • Comment posted by Seth, today at 21:39

    A poor display with both bat and ball. Kept India contained early on but let them get away and build a total out of reach of this England line up. I wonder are some of them just finding the relentless fixture list a bit too much in only the second full year of the hundred.

    Amy Jones doesn't really look much like a captain, and to be honest she has enough to do behind the stumps.

  • Comment posted by Hilary, today at 21:38

    Amy Jones would not have expected to be captain, but the bowling decisions were strange to say the least. Altho Kemp had been very economical prior to her last 3 overs, saving a 17 year old to bowl 3 overs at the death was not great. Beaumont getting herself run out was stupidity at its best, just when a steady start was required. Let's hope for better in the last match.

  • Comment posted by Sport Report, today at 21:33

    We're allowed to comment on sport?

    • Reply posted by Jim, today at 21:45

      Jim replied:
      Only if the impartial bbc agree with you

  • Comment posted by Dr 6831, today at 21:32

    India played well. The figures show Captain played with caution but then started brutal hitting towards end. But, in general everyone played their part in the win.

  • Comment posted by Etta Currie, today at 21:31

    It’s an embarrassing standard if I’m honest.

  • Comment posted by Dougal, today at 21:31

    Watch the run in matches into the end of the County Championship rather than this. Much more exciting than this junk.

  • Comment posted by FUDDenier, today at 21:30

    Whut? There was Cricket on?

  • Comment posted by RKP80, today at 21:27

    Woop woop, first series win in nearly 25 years, take a bow ladies of India!

  • Comment posted by Dean, today at 21:27

    England lost that game in 2 areas - selection & captaincy. Picking too many young, inexperienced players was an insult to a very solid Indian team. Captaincy was poor, with bowling changes baffling, especially death bowling. Shot selection was poor, whilst rrun outs are just suicidal. Poor all around from England, well done India.

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 21:22

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Dougal, today at 21:31

      Dougal replied:
      What was the obvious?

  • Comment posted by Sureyeah, today at 21:20

    Jhulan Goswami it will be weird not to see you in the blue running down the pitch with you go faster movement, thank you, thank you, absolute marvel and proper old school leather boot pace bowler.

  • Comment posted by nottsderby, today at 21:14

    I have queried the inexperience of our bowlers before. However, today they came up against Harmanpreet Kaur at her majestic best. Now they know how the Aussies felt when they were flayed around the Derby ground in 2017 You can't let her play herself in. Once she steps on the accelerator the opposition have no chance. Magnificent and sublime - my favourite player (and I'm an England supporter).

    • Reply posted by Spoondog, today at 21:22

      Spoondog replied:
      Yeah, me too & I have to agree. Still the more experienced Cross should have been bowling at the death rather than Kemp on debut. Ecclestone should also have been bowled earlier in both games, which may have made it trickier for her to play herself in. Whether it would have made the slightest difference...who knows with Kaur in that sort of form. Either way it was a a majestic innings.

  • Comment posted by Sureyeah, today at 21:13

    Well played India great game but if the England captain didn't do that frantic running in the middle while playing with Whyte this would be a different story. Well ahead of the rate at that point just needed a calm head, I don't know why she was running like that, it was like she wanted Whyte out.
    Whyte should be captain in the last game, need bit more than a squeak from the captain.

    • Reply posted by Sam, today at 21:29

      Sam replied:
      Who's 'Whyte'?

  • Comment posted by Spoondog, today at 21:13

    Good to see young players being brought through. Kemp 17, Capsey 18, Bell 21 with 3 or 4 others also in their early 20's. Unfortunately though this was a bit of a baptism of fire against a much more experienced Indian team. Jones is a bit of a novice captain & it's showed, so no doubt the youngsters would benefit more had Knight or Sciver been available. Still, they'll learn from the experience.

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 21:29

      dunc brownley replied:
      True and as you post they have to start from somewhere like many other folk playing sport at higher level.

      Feed off the experience and supported by the Seniors then years to come show how it's done.

      Let's hope they stick with them too as either succeed or fail.

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 21:09

    Unfortunately there are too many selections on credit rather than merit.

    • Reply posted by Sam, today at 21:27

      Sam replied:
      Explain

  • Comment posted by Dari, today at 21:09

    Amy Jones is well worth her place in the team but is not a great captain, she showed that in the '100' in 2021. Kate Cross would have been a far better choice; whilst her team did not do brilliantly in the '100' in 2021 or 2022, that was done to a lack of individual performance; her tactical skill as captain was pretty good. BUT fair play to India tonight, they played well.

    • Reply posted by Sam, today at 21:27

      Sam replied:
      She's inexperienced.

  • Comment posted by Mitrovic, today at 21:08

    At least they played on a perfectly acceptable surface.

    Perhaps the groundstaff at Essex, notably Chelmsford should take note after the dreadful wicket produced for the Lancashire match that ended in four sessions.

    • Reply posted by The Andy Hayhurst Movement, today at 21:23

      The Andy Hayhurst Movement replied:
      to be fair, both essex and lancs could’ve racked up 300 each inns facing similar tepid 60 mph bowling and with boundary ropes just off the square.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 21:03

    Harmanpreet is a class above any other batswoman in the world at the moment. England's ladies were thrashed while their more experienced colleagues put their feet up after taking the Hundred cash. Reset required. England's men made the rest and rotation mistake but are now on the right track under NZ's Brendon.

