Tom Price's four-wicket burst in Warwickshire's second innings took his match tally to six

LV= County Championship Division One, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (day two) Warwickshire: 274: Sibley 120*, Briggs 65; Zafar 5-64 & 58-5: Price 4-20 Gloucestershire: 255: Taylor 71, Zafar 55; J Yadav 5-30 Warwickshire (5 pts) lead Gloucestershire (5 pts) by 77 runs with five wickets remaining Match scorecard

Tom Price spearheaded a dramatic late Gloucestershire fightback on day two of a compelling County Championship match against fellow Division One strugglers Warwickshire.

Dismissed for 274 earlier in the day, Warwickshire bowled out the hosts for 255 to establish a slender first-innings lead of 19, thanks largely to a superb return of 5-90 from Indian off spinner Jayant Yadav.

But Price produced a blistering spell with the new ball to remove Dom Sibley, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes and Yadav, while David Payne accounted for Rob Yates as the Bears slumped to 58-5 at the close, a lead of just 77.

Although Gloucestershire face having to bat last on a turning pitch which is expected to deteriorate further, they will consider themselves favourites to register a first win of the season in red-ball cricket and plunge Warwickshire deeper into the relegation mire.

Needing to beat bottom-of-the-table Gloucestershire to keep pace with fellow strugglers Kent, Warwickshire will take heart from the performance of Yadav, who accounted for key batters Chris Dent, James Bracey and Graeme van Buuren before returning to mop up the tail in the final session.

Gloucestershire were indebted to Jack Taylor, who top-scored with 71 from 106 balls and shared in a sixth-wicket stand of 90 with Van Buuren to rescue the home side from the wreckage of 95-5.

But Price then turned the contest on its head, pinning Sibley lbw without scoring, accounting for Hain in identical fashion and then having Rhodes and Yadav caught at the wicket, while Payne bowled an out-of-sorts Yates.

Alex Davies managed to stop the rot and reached the close unbeaten on 41, and he and Jacob Bethel will be required to summon further resistance in the morning.

Warwickshire had earlier resumed their first innings on 255 for eight, but Hannon-Dalby and Sidebottom fell in quick succession to leave Sibley high and dry on 120 not out.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.