Gaby Lewis top-scored for Ireland in Abu Dhabi as they kept alive their hopes of qualifying for next year's T20 World Cup in South Africa

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, Abu Dhabi Ireland 164-3 (20 overs): Lewis 66, Prendergast 55*; K Bryce 1-27 Scotland 145-8 (20 overs): S Bryce 49; Maguire 2-19, Murray 2-27, Kelly 1-19 Ireland won by 19 runs Scorecard (external site) external-link

Ireland beat Scotland by 19 runs to reach the semi-finals at the T20 World Cup qualifier as the Scots' hopes of reaching South Africa came to an end.

Gaby Lewis' 66 and Orla Prendergast's unbeaten 55 helped Ireland post 164-3.

Sarah Bryce hit 49 for Scotland but her dismissal left them on 53-3 after 7.5 overs and the Scots could only manage 145-8 in their 20 overs in Abu Dhabi.

Cara Murray's two wickets included Bryce's dismissal with Jane Maguire also producing tidy figures of 2-19.

Arlene Kelly was impressive for the Irish as she bowled Lorna Jack in addition to running out Priyanaz Chatterji and taking the catch off Maguire's bowling which dismissed opener Saskia Horley.

In a contest played in extremely hot conditions, Lewis and Prendergast both hit rapid-fire half centuries in Ireland's solid batting performance.

After Irish skipper Laura Delany won the toss and elected to bat, Lewis showed her intent with three boundaries in the first over.

Amy Hunter's departure for only three in the fifth over proved a mere blip as Prendergast put on 62 for the second wicket with Lewis before the opener was trapped lbw by Abtaha Maqsood for 66.

As Prendergast notched her unbeaten 55 from only 46 balls, skipper Delany's late 29 ensured Ireland's imposing total.

Prendergast's sensational catch to dismiss Ailsa Lister left Scotland on 34-2 and when she took another at extra cover as Bryce departed, the Scots were in trouble at 109-6 and their lower order - despite a valiant effort - were unable to turn the match around.

With Bangladesh having topped Group A following their win over Ireland on Sunday, the Irish will face Zimbabwe in the semi-finals on Friday if the Africans, as expected, defeat hosts the United Arab Emirates later on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe lead Group B following the opening two series of matches with Thailand and Papua New Guinea involved in a battle for the other remaining semi-final spot.

The winning semi-finalists will be guaranteed places in South Africa but the losers of the last-four contests will miss out on qualification.