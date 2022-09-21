Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mark Adair celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow in the Test at Lord's in 2019

Ireland's four-day Test against England next June will take place at Lord's from 1-4 June.

The first Test encounter between the two countries was also a four-day game at Lord's in 2019.

Ireland were competitive for most of the 2019 game before a batting collapse saw them dismissed for 38 on day three as England clinched a 138-run win.

Next year will also see see England host Ireland in three one-day internationals in September.

The first ODI encounter will take place at Headingley on 20 September with the second match at Trent Bridge three days later before the concluding game in Bristol on 26 September.

In the last game between the countries in August 2020, Ireland earned a memorable one-day victory over England in Southampton when centuries by skipper Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling helped the Irish successfully chase down the home side's 328 total as they claimed a seven-wicket win with one ball to spare.

Balbirnie described confirmation of the Lord's Test as "very welcome" with the Irish not having played at Test level since the 2019 match at Lord's.

"We are excited to be returning to play the red-ball game next year," added the Ireland skipper.

"It's one of four Test matches we are scheduled to play in 2023 which is important for such a relatively young squad."

Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom expects the Lord's test to be another "memorable occasion" after the atmosphere generated by the presence of so many Irish fans in 2019.

"We hope to see many returning and new fans lining up for this next Test, supporting the boys in green and show not just that Test cricket has a vibrant future but that Ireland is a worthy addition to its ranks," added the Cricket Ireland chief.

Ireland's other Test matches next year will see them playing in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in March and April before taking on Zimbabwe in November during their series in the African country.

The trips to Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will also include one-day and T20 contests.