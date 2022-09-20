Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The last women's Ashes Test ended in a dramatic draw on the fourth and final day

England women will play a home Ashes Test against Australia over five days for the first time in June 2023.

Previously women's Tests in England have been four days but Trent Bridge will host next year's match in the multi-format series from 22-26 June.

The men's five-Test Ashes series will run from 16 June until 31 July.

It will be the first home men's Ashes series for England in history to not feature a Test in August, going back to the first series there in 1884.

England's men will also host Ireland and New Zealand next year, while the women face Sri Lanka.

The first men's Twenty20 between England and New Zealand on 30 August is the only international fixture scheduled to take place that month, with the third edition of The Hundred set to retain its place in the calendar.

The first men's Test will be held at Edgbaston, followed by Lord's, Headingley, Emirates Old Trafford and The Kia Oval.

England will play a one-off four-day Test against Ireland at Lord's from 1-4 June before the men's Ashes.

The women's Ashes will also feature three one-day internationals and three Twenty20s across July following the Test.

It will be only the second women's Test to be held over five days, the previous occasion being 30 years ago when Australia hosted England at North Sydney Oval in 1992.

"I'm so happy, I feel like I've been banging the drum for five days for a long time, so it's a special moment," said England women captain Heather Knight.

"I probably spent most of my career being grateful for what you're given. When I started out, anything was a bonus, you were just happy to be playing the sport you love for England and not even getting paid, but my eyes have opened a bit more.

"You see the inequalities you've gone through and and not really realised. Moving forward on an equal footing is a logical progression."

England's men have not won the Ashes since 2015 with the series drawn when last staged in Britain in 2019

Both Knight's side and Ben Stokes' men's team are attempting to regain the Ashes following heavy defeats in Australia last winter.

"Next summer will be huge for England women and England men," said England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) interim chief executive Clare Connor.

"There are few events more special in English sport than a home Ashes series and I know that Heather, Ben and their teams will be excited and driven by the challenge of regaining the Ashes.

"June and July will be very special months for cricket in this country with the buzz of two Ashes series taking place simultaneously."

In the multi-format women's Ashes series, Test victory is worth four points, while the three ODIs and three T20s are worth two points each.

The Test will be England women's first visit to Trent Bridge since 2000, while Edgbaston, Lord's and the Oval will all be hosting their first women's Ashes T20s.

"The women's game continues to grow and we have clearly entered another phase in terms of the demand for elite women's sport," added Connor.

"We've seen record numbers flock to stadia for the second season of The Hundred [and] now we want to give more fans the chance to watch England women in person next summer as they compete for the Ashes on home soil."

After the Ashes, the men's team will play four T20s and four ODIs against New Zealand and then three ODIs against Ireland.

The women's side will also take on Sri Lanka in three T20 games and three ODIs in September.

In addition, the International Cricket Council has confirmed that next year's World Test Championship final will take place at the Oval in June, while Lord's, the venue for the inaugural final in 2021, has been chosen to host again in 2025.

England 2023 home fixtures (all times BST)

Men

June

1-4 Only Test v Ireland, Lord's (11:00)

16-20 1st Test v Australia, Edgbaston (11:00)

28-2 July 2nd Test v Australia, Lord's (11:00)

July

6-10 3rd Test v Australia, Headingley (11:00)

19-23 4th Test v Australia, Old Trafford (11:00)

27-31 5th Test v Australia, The Oval (11:00)

August

30 1st T20 v New Zealand, Seat Unique Riverside (18:00)

September

1 2nd T20 v New Zealand, Old Trafford (18:00)

3 3rd T20 v New Zealand, Edgbaston (14:30)

5 4th T20 v New Zealand, Trent Bridge (18:00)

8 1st ODI v New Zealand, Cardiff (12:30)

10 2nd ODI v New Zealand, Southampton (11:00)

13 3rd ODI v New Zealand, The Oval (12:30)

15 4th ODI v New Zealand, Lord's (12:30)

20 1st ODI v Ireland, Headingley (12:30)

23 2nd ODI v Ireland, Trent Bridge (11:00)

26 3rd ODI v Ireland, Bristol (12:30)

Women

June

22-26 Only Test v Australia, Trent Bridge (11:00)

July

1 1st T20 v Australia, Edgbaston (18:35)

5 2nd T20 v Australia, The Oval (18:00)

8 3rd T20 v Australia, Lord's (18:35)

12 1st ODI v Australia, Bristol (13:00)

16 2nd ODI v Australia, Southampton (11:00)

18 3rd ODI v Australia, Taunton (13:00)

September

2 1st T20 v Sri Lanka, Chelmsford (14:30)

6 2nd T20 v Sri Lanka, Derby (18:00)

9 3rd T20 v Sri Lanka, The Riverside (14:30)

14 1st ODI v Sri Lanka, Leicester (12:30)

17 2nd ODI v Sri Lanka, Hove (11:00)

19 3rd ODI v Sri Lanka, Canterbury (12:30)