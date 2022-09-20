Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Maia Bouchier made 34 against India in a T20I in Derby last week

England duo Maia Bouchier and Freya Davies have been released to play for their regions in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy eliminator.

Defending champions Southern Vipers head to Beckenham on Wednesday to face South East Stars.

The winner will face Northern Diamonds in the final at Lord's on Sunday.

The group stage concluded at the weekend, with Diamonds beating back-to-back champion Vipers to secure top-spot and an automatic place in the final.

The Vipers' first defeat in this year's competition allowed South East Stars to jump into second and secure home advantage in the play-off.

Georgia Adams' Vipers side, who have beaten the Diamonds in the final in both of the past two years, can call on batter Bouchier, 23, while fast-bowler Davies, 26, is part of Bryony Smith's Stars squad after being made available despite being in England women's squad for the one-day international series against India which got under way on Sunday and concludes next Saturday.