Sean Dickson has averaged 54.93 for Durham in County Championship Division Two this summer

Somerset have signed Durham opener Sean Dickson on a three-year deal from the start of the 2023 season.

The South African right-hander, 31, joined Durham in 2020 after spending four years with Kent.

He has scored 4,736 first-class runs at an average of 35.34 and has hit four Division Two tons for Durham this year.

"To secure a player of Sean's quality is a coup for the club," director of cricket Andy Hurry told Somerset's website. external-link

"He is a proven performer with the bat at this level and has strong aspirations to play on the very highest stage.

"We have been looking to strengthen our batting at the top of the order and Sean fits that bill perfectly.

"He has started to establish himself as one of the more consistent openers within the English domestic game."