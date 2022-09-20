Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Chris Benjamin has averaged 21.87 for Warwickshire in the County Championship this year and 39.33 in the T20 Blast

Durham have signed Warwickshire wicketkeeper Chris Benjamin on loan for the final two games of the County Championship season.

The 23-year-old will deputise for Tom Mackintosh, who has injured his hand.

Benjamin rose to prominence with some lusty hitting in both the Hundred and T20 Blast in 2021 and has since scored 373 runs in eight first-class matches.

The Durham University graduate goes straight into the squad for Tuesday's Division Two match against Sussex.

Johannesburg-born Benjamin hit 127 against Lancashire on his Championship debut last summer and Warwickshire insist the switch is only a short-term arrangement.

Benjamin has made just five red-ball appearances this summer, all as a batter, with Michael Burgess remaining Warwickshire's first choice behind the stumps.

"Chris' move to Durham will allow him to get valuable game time as the season comes to a close," Bears director of cricket Paul Farbrace told the club website. external-link

"He is highly thought of at Warwickshire and the experience he'll gain as a wicketkeeper will stand him in good stead ahead for next year."