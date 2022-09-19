Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Gaby Lewis put together a match-winning partnership of 91 with fellow opener Amy Hunter

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, Abu Dhabi USA 91 (20 overs): Sriharsha 25; Kelly 2-17, Richardson 2-19 Ireland 92-1 (13.1 overs): Lewis 44*, Hunter 43 Ireland won by nine wickets Scorecard (external site) external-link

Ireland eased past the United States of America by nine wickets to secure their first win of the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier in Abu Dhabi.

The USA were all out for 91 off their 20 overs, captain Sindhu Sriharsha (25) and Disha Dhingra (23) putting together a second-wicket partnership of 44.

Eimear Richardson and Arlene Kelly took two wickets apiece for Ireland.

Openers Amy Hunter (43) and Gaby Lewis, unbeaten on 44, put on 91 as Ireland reached 92-1 with 29 balls to spare.

Ireland had begun their bid to qualify for next year's World Cup with a 14-run defeat by Bangladesh on Sunday.

The top two from the eight-team Qualifier will progress to the competition proper in South Africa.

The Irish will face Scotland in Abu Dhabi in their final Group A game on Wednesday - with the winner of that match guaranteed a semi-final place, regardless of the Bangladesh-USA result on the same day, while the loser will be eliminated.

Teams need a top-two finish in their group to reach Friday's semi-finals with the winners of the last-four contests guaranteed passage to next year's tournament, irrespective of the result in the Qualifier final on 25 September.