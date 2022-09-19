Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sam Northeast is 50 runs ahead of Derbyshire’s Wayne Madsen at the top of the Division Two run charts

LV= County Championship, Division Two: Glamorgan v Derbyshire Venue : Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date : Monday 5 September Time :10:30 BST Coverage : Commentary and reports on BBC Sport website & app; updates on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Derby.

Glamorgan host Derbyshire in the penultimate round of Championship fixtures with both sides aiming to keep alive their hopes of promotion from Division Two.

Glamorgan are 12 points behind Middlesex, in the second promotion place, following their rivals' win at Lord's.

Derbyshire lie a further seven points back in fourth position.

The teams' earlier encounter at Derby produced a tense draw.

Glamorgan add spinner Andrew Salter to the 13 on duty against Middlesex, with Tom Bevan and Andrew Gorvin the other selection options.

Derbyshire have Alex Thomson replacing Mark Watt as their specialist spinner while Welsh paceman Adam Sylvester, 22, is included in their 12 after impressing for their second team.

Pakistan batter Shan Masood has left for international duty against England.

The match features the top two run-scorers in the division, with Glamorgan's Sam Northeast on 1,154 and the visitors' Wayne Madsen on 1,104.

Glamorgan (from): Lloyd (capt), Byrom, Gill, Northeast, Carlson, Root, Bevan, C Cooke (wk), Salter, Harris, Gorvin, van der Gugten, Patel, Hogan.

Derbyshire (from): Godleman (capt), Reece, Came, Guest (wk), Madsen, du Plooy, Dal, Thomson, Conners, Aitchison, Potts, Sylvester.