Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce's wicket was one of four taken by Shohely Akhter

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, Abu Dhabi: Scotland 77 (19.3 overs): Jack 22; Akhter 4-7 Bangladesh 78-4 (13 overs): Sultana 34; Slater 2-13 Bangladesh won by six wickets Scorecard (external site) external-link

Scotland lost to Bangladesh by six wickets in their second match of the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier.

The Scots, who defeated the United States on Sunday, batted first and were bowled out for 77, with Lorna Jack top scoring on 22.

Shohely Akhter took 4-7 for the Tigers, and Nigar Sultana's 34 helped them cruise home with seven overs to spare.

Scotland's final Group A match is on Wednesday against Ireland, who beat the USA by nine wickets on Tuesday.

Whoever wins the Scotland-Ireland game will qualify for the semi-finals, as both sides have lost to Bangladesh and beaten the Americans - while the loser will be eliminated.

The top two teams in each group will qualify for the semi-finals - with both semi-final victors qualifying for the T20 World Cup in South Africa next year.