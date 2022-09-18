Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Danielle Gibson's half-century helped Western Storm to their third win of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, Emirates Old Trafford Thunder 242-5 (50 overs): Smale 57, Dottin 46; Filer 3-46 Western Storm 239-8 (44.3 overs): Gibson 56; Jackson 3-50 Western Storm won by two wickets (DLS Method) Scorecard

Western Storm chased a revised target of 239 with two wickets to spare to beat Thunder at Emirates Old Trafford in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

A nudged single into the off-side from Chloe Skelton saw the Storm over the line with 21 balls remaining.

Thunder had posted 242-5 in their 50 overs, led by Seren Smale's 57, but were restricted by miserly bowling from Skelton (2-33) and Lauren Filer (3-46).

Danielle Gibson then hit 56 off 40 balls to helped guide Storm to victory.

Gibson's innings featured eight fours after her side has been set a revised 239 to win in 48 overs under the DLS Method after a brief spell of rain.

Western Storm finish fourth in the table, with Thunder in seventh - with both sides missing out on the end of season play-offs.

South East Stars will face Southern Vipers in the play-off on Wednesday for the right to face Northern Diamonds in next Sunday's final at Lord's.