ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier: Scotland beat USA by 79 runs
|ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, Abu Dhabi:
|Scotland 130-5: S Bryce 45, Chatterji 32; Fraser 2-17
|United States 51 (19.1 overs): Kandanala 10; Bhadriraju 2-13
|Scotland won by 79 runs
Scotland beat the United States by 79 runs in their opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier.
The Scots batted first and reached 130-5, with Sarah Bryce top-scoring on 45.
Priyanaz Chatterji amassed 32 runs and captain Kathryn Bryce contributed 17, with the USA restricted to 51 and Katherine Fraser taking two wickets.
In Sunday's other Group A match, Bangladesh beat Ireland by 14 runs, with Scotland playing Bangladesh on Monday in Abu Dhabi.
Ireland meet the United States in their second match, also on Monday.