Captain Kathryn Bryce's 17 runs helped Scotland open with a win

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, Abu Dhabi: Scotland 130-5: S Bryce 45, Chatterji 32; Fraser 2-17 United States 51 (19.1 overs): Kandanala 10; Bhadriraju 2-13 Scotland won by 79 runs Scorecard external-link (external)

Scotland beat the United States by 79 runs in their opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier.

The Scots batted first and reached 130-5, with Sarah Bryce top-scoring on 45.

Priyanaz Chatterji amassed 32 runs and captain Kathryn Bryce contributed 17, with the USA restricted to 51 and Katherine Fraser taking two wickets.

In Sunday's other Group A match, Bangladesh beat Ireland by 14 runs, with Scotland playing Bangladesh on Monday in Abu Dhabi.

Ireland meet the United States in their second match, also on Monday.