Eimear Richardson impressed with both bat and ball in the Group A match

Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, Abu Dhabi Bangladesh 143-4 (20 overs): N Sultana 67, S Sultana 48; Richardson 1-20 Ireland 129 (19.4 overs): Richardson 40, Hunter 33; Khatun 3-19 Bangladesh won by 14 runs Scorecard external-link (external site)

Ireland began their bid to qualify for next year's Women's T20 World Cup with a 14-run defeat by Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Bangladesh posted 143-4 in the Group A opener with captain Nigar Sultana hitting 67 from 53 balls.

Ireland were reduced to 5-2 in reply and Eimear Richardson top scored with 40 as they fell short of the target.

The top two from the eight-team qualifying tournament will progress to the finals in South Africa.

Bangladesh produced a strong batting display against an Irish side sitting two places below them in the world rankings.

Richardson removed opener Murshida Khatun (16) to leave Bangladesh on 28-1 before Nigar Sultana and Shamina Sultana (48) put on 62 for the second wicket.

Ireland opener Gaby Lewis failed to get off the mark against Bangladesh on Sunday

Bangladesh set a competitive target with Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly and captain Laura Delany also picking up a wicket.

Ireland's reply got off to a miserable start as key batter Gaby Lewis was out for a golden duck while Orla Prendergast was soon to follow for two.

Belfast schoolgirl Amy Hunter (33) and captain Delany (28) steadied the innings before the Bangladesh attack took control.

Richardson provided much-needed resistance as the wickets tumbled but it was not enough as the Irish were bowled out with Salma Khatun taking 3-19.

Irish will face USA at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi on Monday before Wednesday's final group game against Scotland at the same venue.

Teams need a top-two finish in their group to reach Friday's semi-finals with the winners of the last-four contests guaranteed passage to next year's tournament, irrespective of the result in the qualifier final on 25 September.