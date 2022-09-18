Last updated on .From the section Cricket

First one-day international, Hove England 227-7 (50 overs): Davidson-Richards 50, Wyatt 43; Deepti 2-33 India 232-3 (44.2 overs): Mandhana 91, Harmanpreet 74; Cross 2-43 India won by seven wickets; lead series 1-0 Scorecard

Smriti Mandhana struck a match-winning 91 to guide India to a comfortable seven-wicket win over England in the first one-day international at Hove.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur finished 74 not out to take India to their target of 228 with 34 balls to spare.

Kate Cross took 2-43 but England's young bowlers struggled, with Yastika Bhatia also hitting 50 for India.

England earlier slipped to 94-5 before Alice Davidson-Richards' unbeaten 50 helped them post 227-7.

India, who were inconsistent in the Twenty20 series that England won 2-1, put in an assured all-round performance and capitalised on their hosts' inexperience.

Veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami conceded just 20 runs and took one wicket from her 10 overs, while Deepti Sharma claimed 2-33.

With England needing their remaining senior players to step up in the absence of injured captain Heather Knight and Nat Sciver, batter Danni Wyatt added a fluent 43, but stand-in skipper Amy Jones and opener Tammy Beaumont made just 10 runs between them.

In reply, India lost Shafali Verma early but Mandhana and Bhatia, who survived two dropped chances, added 96 for the second wicket before Harmanpreet calmly kept her side on track and finished the match with a six to take the tourists to 232-3.

The series continues with the second ODI at Canterbury on Wednesday.

Batting inexperience shows for England

England fielded a similar team in a T20 series in which India struggled in the cold, damp conditions of evening games.

But here England's batters were tested by some disciplined and consistent bowling for one of the first times this summer.

Goswami, playing in her 202nd ODI, gave nothing away and England stumbled to 26-2 after the powerplay.

England were undone by some poor shots but were also put under pressure by a much-improved fielding display by India - exemplified by Harmanpreet's stunning diving catch to remove Alice Capsey, making her ODI debut, for 19.

Davidson-Richards, playing in just her third ODI, led England's recovery from 128-6, adding crucial lower-order runs with Sophie Ecclestone, who hit 31 and Charlie Dean, who made 24 not out.

But their total always felt below-par and India made easy work of their chase.

Mandhana leads the way for composed India

England's inexperience was perhaps even more glaring with the ball.

Without the rested Katherine Brunt and Sciver, who is taking a break to focus on her mental health, England's seamers struggled for the same nagging consistency that Goswami managed.

Cross led the attack well but lacked support as Issy Wong and Davidson-Richards provided too many loose deliveries for Mandhana and Harmanpreet to capitalise on.

The hosts struggled in the field, too. Bhatia was dropped by Wong and Jones, while Wong also put down Harleen Deol on nought.

England's spinners Ecclestone and Dean were economical but unthreatening, as Mandhana played a chanceless, classy innings.

She scored all around the ground and Jones' inexperience as captain was stark - England had no answers for Mandhana's effortless scoring or Harmanpreet's composure.