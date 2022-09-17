Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Lauren Winfield-Hill hit 15 fours and a six in her run-a-ball 125 not out for the Northern Diamonds

Lauren Winfield-Hill's brilliant unbeaten century guided the Northern Diamonds into the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final at the expense of Southern Vipers.

Diamonds opener Winfield-Hill finished on 125 off as many balls as they chased down their target of 227 to win by four wickets with seven overs to spare at Headingley.

The Vipers, champions in the last two years, now face a semi-final eliminator against the South East Stars on Wednesday in their quest to make it three straight titles in the showpiece at Lord's next Sunday.

In a winner-takes-all final group game between the two unbeaten sides, the Vipers had won the toss and chose to bat but might have been regretting it after slumping to 24-2.

However, Georgia Elwiss steadied the ship with a fine 61 and skipper Georgia Adams made 33 before being stumped off Katie Levick, who posted figures of 2-35 from 10 tight overs.

Emily Windsor made an unbeaten 49 from 61 balls but none of her team-mates could stick with her as a good spell from Hollie Armitage (3-37) demolished the tail as the Vipers closed on a modest 226-9 from their 50 overs.

Winfield-Hill then steered a chase which had stumbled to 79-4 in 16 overs, getting good support from fellow wicketkeeper Bess Heath, who contributed 54 to a fifth-wicket partnership of 129.

The 32-year-old reached her fourth professional century from 105 balls and eventually closed on 125 not out as the Diamonds reached their target with 42 balls remaining, finishing on 231-6.

Stars warm up for eliminator with emphatic win

South East Stars' Bryony Smith scored 16 and 13 not out in England's T20 series victory over India

Bryony Smith smashed a superb maiden century as South East Stars overcame Lightning by 112 runs at Leicester to finish second in the standings.

After coming to the crease in the third over, Smith rattled 114 from 102 deliveries, hitting 17 fours and clearing the ropes once.

An eighth-wicket stand of 71 in 13 overs from Alexa Stonehouse (31) and Ryana MacDonald-Gay propelled the Stars to a total of 281-9, with MacDonald-Gay finishing with an unbeaten 54, featuring six fours.

Wickets fell at regular intervals in the Lightning reply and the only real resistance came from number three Georgie Boyce with an eye-catching nine fours on her way to 70 from 83 balls.

Ella Claridge rattled 35 but fell to Smith while Eva Gray claimed 3-29 and Phoebe Franklin and MacDonald-Gay bagged two wickets apiece.

The Central Sparks finished their campaign on a high with a thumping 139-run win over the Sunrisers at Worcester.

After being asked to bat first, Davina Perrin (45) and Abigail Freeborn (46) gave the Sparks an early platform but it needed Emily Arlott's 63 to steer her side to a total of 260-9.

Mady Villiers led the way with the ball with 3-44 from her 10 overs while Jodie Grewcock (2-27), Joanne Gardner (2-34) and Grace Scrivens (2-42) frustrated the hosts.

Scrivens cracked seven fours in a fine innings of 61 from 75 deliveries, but had little support with Naomi Dattani's 13 the second highest score.

Perrin finished with 3-26 as the Sunrisers were all out for 121 in the 29th over as they finished winless in the competition.