England v India: First match of ODI series Venue: 1st Central County Ground, Hove Date: Sunday, 18 September Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra from 11:00 BST, plus in-play clips and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and highlights from 22:00 BST on BBC Two and iPlayer.

England teenagers Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp have earned their first one-day international call-ups for the three-match series against India.

Capsey, 18, hit an unbeaten 38 as England won the Twenty20 series 2-1.

India won the second T20 game despite Kemp, 17, smashing an unbeaten 51 off 37 balls for her maiden half-century.

"Sometimes when you're missing big name players, other players step up and take their chance and I felt we really did that," said coach Lisa Keightley.

"It's a young group but they worked tremendously hard and showed their skill and resilience to get over the line."

A 15-strong squad has been named for the three-match ODI series, which will be England's first fixtures in the new ICC Women's Championship cycle, with points leading to qualification for the ICC Women's World Cup in 2025.

Amy Jones will continue to lead the side in the absence of Heather Knight and Nat Sciver, with Sophie Ecclestone her vice-captain.

"Amy did a great job as captain and she was ably supported by Sophie so we want them to carry on what they've been doing," Keightley added.

"It's another big series, especially with points counting towards ICC Women's World Cup qualification, and with the summer ending at Lord's there's a lot to be excited about."

The series begins at Hove this Sunday and continues at Canterbury on 21 September before finishing at Lord's on Saturday, 24 September.

England squad

Amy Jones (Central Sparks), Tammy Beaumont (Lightning), Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers), Maia Bouchier (Southern Vipers), Alice Capsey (South East Stars), Kate Cross (Thunder), Freya Davies (South East Stars), Alice Davidson-Richards (South East Stars), Charlie Dean (Southern Vipers), Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars), Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder), Freya Kemp (Southern Vipers), Emma Lamb (Thunder), Issy Wong (Central Sparks), Danni Wyatt (Southern Vipers).