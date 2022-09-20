Last updated on .From the section Counties

Worcestershire captain Brett D'Oliveira hit his first half century since mid-June

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Riverside (day one) Worcestershire 297-7: Roderick 91*, D'Oliveira 85; Ball 3-41 Nottinghamshire: Yet to bat Worcestershire 2 pts, Notts 2 pts Match scorecard

Fit-again Jake Ball took three wickets on his return to action on his first red-ball appearance in 17 months.

But Division Two title chasers Notts were held up by Worcestershire, who batted out the day thanks to a 169-run stand between Gareth Roderick (91 not out) and skipper Brett D'Oliveira (85).

D'Oliveira ended a run of indifferent scores with a first 50 since mid-June.

But, after he became Ball's third victim, Roderick carried on to finish the day on 91, with the Pears on 297-7.

After winning the toss and putting the hosts in, Notts made a great start when Ball struck twice in his first three overs.

Making his first County Championship appearance since the opening game of last season after back trouble, he trapped Ed Pollock leg before wicket, then bowled Azhar Ali (6).

Dane Paterson pinned Jake Libby LBW and had Ed Barnard caught at slip, either side of Notts skipper Steven Mullaney having Jack Haynes caught behind in his first over to leave the hosts 99-5 at lunch.

But D'Oliveira and Roderick then batted throughout the afternoon session - and well into the evening session - before the new ball worked its charm for Notts.

Ball had D'Oliveira caught edging at a lifter, before Brett Hutton struck five overs later to remove new signing Matthew Waite lbw on his first appearance since joining the Pears permanently from Yorkshire.

Roderick and Josh Tongue (5 not out) then saw out the final six overs before the close.

Nottinghamshire began the week 27 points clear of second-placed Middlesex, needing 10 points to be certain of a top-two finish.