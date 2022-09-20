Last updated on .From the section Counties

Matt Potts took the wickets of Sussex's two highest-scoring batters

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Riverside (day one) Sussex 162: Orr 36; Coughlin 3-33, Potts 3-53 Durham 54-1: Jones 23* Durham (3 pts) trail Sussex (0 pts) by 108 runs with nine wickets remaining Match scorecard

Durham made the most of bowling-friendly conditions at Seat Unique Riverside as they bowled Sussex out for just 162 on day one of their County Championship match.

After winning the toss and asking the visitors to bat, Matthew Potts and Ben Raine bowled a lengthy opening spell interspersed with a rain delay to leave Sussex 47-3 at the lunch interval.

Wickets continued to fall after the break, Paul Coughlin chipping in as Sussex's young batting line-up struggled to deal with the moving ball under the floodlights, with Ali Orr and Faheem Ashraf the only batters to score more than 30.

Lower-order resistance from Sussex saw the score tick past 150, before Oliver Gibson bowled Sean Hunt to end the innings on 162, Potts and Coughlin leading the way with three wickets each.

Hunt then got his revenge by pinning Sean Dickson lbw for 14, as the light constantly threatened to take the players off, and eventually succeeded at 17:25 BST with Durham 54-1.

It was the perfect toss to win for Scott Borthwick, with the floodlights being on from start of play to close, and it was a no-brainer to send Sussex in to bat.

The home side made the perfect start as Potts had Sussex skipper Tom Haines caught behind in his second over. Raine then dismissed Tom Alsop and Tom Clark before lunch.

Wickets fell at regular intervals for Sussex, Dan Ibrahim edging behind to emergency loan signing Chris Benjamin, before Orr's luck ran out as Potts cleaned up his stumps.

Coughlin then gave the same treatment to James Coles and debutant Charlie Tear survived a while before eventually falling to Oliver Gibson.

Faheem and Jack Carson provided some light resistance before Durham cleaned it up.

Durham made a steady start to their first innings before Dickson was pinned to a Hunt delivery which kept low.

Skipper Borthwick and Michael Jones then saw them through to 54-1, when the umpires took the sides from the field.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.