Tom Abell's knock carried him past 900 County Championship runs for the season

LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day one) Somerset 271-4: Abell 111, Bartlett 62 Northamptonshire: Yet to bat Somerset 2 pts, Northamptonshire 1 pt Match scorecard

Tom Abell's fourth century of the season led a solid Somerset batting display against Northamptonshire at Taunton, on the day his club paid tribute to one of their most prolific ever run-scorers.

The lunch interval on the opening day of the County Championship Division One game saw the unveiling of the James Hildreth Stand by the player himself, who recently announced his retirement.

Hildreth hit more than 27,000 runs for Somerset, including 54 centuries, in over 700 appearances across all competitions, and ranks behind only Harold Gimblett and Marcus Trescothick in terms of first class runs for his only county.

Skipper Abell marked the renaming of the River Stand at the Cooper Associate County Ground with a textbook innings of 111, which Hildreth would have taken pride in, as Somerset ran up 271-4 after winning the toss.

George Bartlett contributed 62 to a third-wicket stand of 134 against some accurate Northamptonshire bowling, not aided by dropped catches.

Seamers Ben Sanderson and Jack White, in particular, did not enjoy the best of fortune early on.

Opener Tom Lammonby had made only two when he was spilled at second slip by Emilio Gay off Sanderson, diving to his right.

With Somerset's total advanced to 25, Gay produced a virtual action replay, again failing to hang onto a chance offered by Imam-ul-Haq, on 13, as he dived in front of first slip, Lizaad Williams being the unlucky bowler.

Somerset have renamed the River Stand after their former batter, who recently retired

The escaped allowed Somerset to progress carefully to 49 in the 25th over before Gay atoned by clinging onto an edge from Imam off White. The Pakistan Test opener departed for 25, off 69 deliveries.

It was 55-1 off 30 overs at lunch, Lammonby having moved to 23 and as against Warwickshire in the second innings of their previous game, Somerset displayed a patience missing from their top-order batting for much of the season.

Lammonby was understandably frustrated when, having worked hard to get to 30, he edged Sanderson to second slip where Gay accepted a diving chance.

Abell and Bartlett built steadily from 72-2, adding 91 before tea, which was taken with the Somerset captain having reached a 99-ball half-century.

By then there was little assistance from the pitch for the Northamptonshire attack, who kept a grip on the scoring rate without often threatening a breakthrough.

The final session saw Bartlett go to 50 off 111 balls, with six fours, shortly after the century stand had been brought up.

Bartlett, who spent much of the season in the second XI following an early shoulder injury, launched a six over wide long-on off Rob Keogh before falling two balls later when, pushing forward defensively, he edged a catch to captain Will Young, the only slip.

The stand with Abell had occupied 39 overs and put Somerset in control.

It was 227-3 when the second new ball was taken, with Abell on 91 and he went to a chanceless ton with a three to third-man off Sanderson, having faced 164 balls and hit 13 fours.

Lewis Goldsworthy had helped add 53 for the fourth wicket when Abell sacrificed his wicket needlessly.

Having stroked White to deep cover for a comfortable single, he turned for a second run that was never there and when Goldsworthy failed to respond, was easily run out by Williams' throw to the bowler's end.

Goldsworthy and James Rew saw Somerset through to the close, with the sun shining and the floodlights on, and their team will be targeting four batting points on day two.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.