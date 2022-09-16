Keaton Jennings lifted the One-Day Cup with Durham in 2014

Royal London One-Day Cup Final: Kent v Lancashire Venue: Trent Bridge Date: Saturday, 17 September (11:00 BST) Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

Kent and Lancashire players will "live out their dreams" as they face off in Saturday's One-Day Cup Final.

Spitfires wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson, whose unbeaten 206 at Worcestershire in their opening group match set the tone for Kent's campaign, say he can not wait to step out at Trent Bridge.

"As a kid you dream about playing in finals for your home county - it doesn't get better than that. We'll all be living the dream, fans included," the 23-year-old told BBC Radio Kent.

Meanwhile, Lancashire captain Keaton Jennings says leading the side out will be a "huge highlight of my career".

The opener - who lifted the trophy with Durham in 2014 - saw his side reach the final by edging Nottinghamshire at Blackpool and then Sussex in the semi-final at Hove, recovering from 67-5 to post 319-8.

"The guys have been fantastic. The games we've won, we've probably done so from positions where we've had no right to win them," he said.

"We've fought hard and scrapped. The belief that we can win from anywhere is vital."

Jennings will skipper the side despite the return of Dane Vilas from injury, though Matt Parkinson and Tom Hartley were not named in the squad after their Hundred commitments.

"To walk out representing Lancashire as a captain will be amazing," he added.

"Even growing up in South Africa, you know all about Lancashire's history. To go out and represent the county is a massive honour. Saturday will be a really good day against a good Kent side."

Kent have opted to keep faith with the squad who helped them qualify, meaning Hundred players Sam Billings, Zak Crawley, Jordan Cox, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Jack Leaning, Matt Milnes and Fred Klaassen are not considered.

Joe Denly was on the losing side in the 2018 final against Hampshire

Kent's interim coach Simon Cook, who stood-in for Matt Walker during his Hundred commitments, said: "I put my marker in the sand early on that if we got to the latter stages, we would stick with the players who got us there.

"The likes of Hamid Qadri and Nathan Gilchrist have really taken a step forward this year off the back off the opportunities they had in this competition last year."

One subplot to the occasion is the possibility that it will be a final Kent appearance for all-rounder Darren Stevens, who is being released by the club after 18 seasons at the age of 46.

Kent needed a last-ball six from Grant Stewart to beat Yorkshire in their penultimate Group B game.

Four days later Harry Podmore sealed a two-wicket win from the penultimate delivery in the final game against Lancashire at Canterbury to secure a place in the knockout stages, where Stevens inspired victories at his home county Leicestershire and at Hampshire in the semi-final with 84 from 65 balls.

"To be doing what he's doing at 46 is remarkable," Kent batter Joe Denly said.

"He's always in the nets, looking to improve and keeps churning out performances. That semi-final knock against Hampshire - he's almost writing his own scripts, getting us to the final. I'm sure he'll have a massive part to play in the final as well."

Jennings says his side are determined to be party-poopers, adding: "Stevo has been brilliant. Anyone who has that sort of longevity in the sport has to change, adapt and overcome adversity. He probably made his debut before a number of our changing room were born.

"It's been fantastic to see what he's achieved as a player. He's a fantastic cricketer and great man, but hopefully we come out on top and spoil his party."

Stevens added: "I've been a little bit frustrated and disappointed that we've never won the Championship, there have been a few occasions when I thought we had the team to do it. That'll probably haunt me for the rest of my career. Walking away with two T20s (in 2007 and 2021) and, fingers crossed on Saturday we take the one-day trophy, then I'd be a very happy man."

This will be the fourth meeting between these sides in a limited overs showpiece.

Lancashire lifted the 1971 Gillette Cup and though Kent avenged that defeat three years later, the Red Rose also came out on top in the 1995 meeting in the B & H Cup Final.

This will be Lancashire's first List A final since 2006, when they lost the C & G Trophy - one of just six Lancashire defeats in 17 One-Day Cup Finals.

Kent have lost the last eight finals they have contested, most recently in 2018, with their last win coming in the 1978 B & H Cup. They have lifted the trophy on five occasions but lost 10 finals.